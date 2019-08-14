Gregg Popovich Praises Colin Kaepernick for Doing 'A Very Patriotic Thing'

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick became a source of national controversy when he knelt during the national anthem before NFL games in protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the 2017 season. His detractors claimed it was disrespectful to the country and unpatriotic, but San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich disagreed on Tuesday.

"That was a very patriotic thing he did," Popovich told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "He cared about his country enough to fix some things that were obvious, that everybody knows about but does nothing about."

