Gregg Popovich Praises Colin Kaepernick for Doing 'A Very Patriotic Thing'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2019

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, April 27, 2019, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick became a source of national controversy when he knelt during the national anthem before NFL games in protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the 2017 season. His detractors claimed it was disrespectful to the country and unpatriotic, but San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich disagreed on Tuesday.

"That was a very patriotic thing he did," Popovich told Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "He cared about his country enough to fix some things that were obvious, that everybody knows about but does nothing about."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

