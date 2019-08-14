Fantasy Football 2019: Creative Team Names to Bring Excitement to Your League

Michael Owens/Associated Press

Winning your season-long fantasy football league brings a sense of accomplishment, joy and, of course, superiority over friends and coworkers—at least when it comes to picking NFL players.

Did you know that Patrick Mahomes was going to throw for 5,097 yards and 50 touchdowns in 2018? Of course, you did. Did you know that James Conner was going to take over the Pittsburgh Steelers backfield and become a fantasy stud? You knew it all along. Yep, there was no guesswork involved in that fantasy championship whatsoever, and everyone else in your league knows it.

OK, so this may not be exactly how your fellow fantasy league members view things—and they certainly won't view it as bad luck if your first-round pick falls flat or loses his starting job.

The reality is that you just can't control some aspects of your fantasy season. (Some of you are still cursing Todd Gurley's decision to stop short of the end zone in Week 8.)

One thing you can control is your fantasy team's name. It's your chance to add individuality, excitement and a few chuckles to your league. With this in mind, here's a look at some of the top fantasy team names for 2019.

2019 Fantasy Football Team Names

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

If you draft Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb, you have a plethora of options for your fantasy team name. Up in the Chubb. Chubbthumper. Tera Da Chubb Up. These are all great team names, but not quite as fun as a take on the 2010 cult classic film Hot Tub Time Machine.

Adding to the cleverness here is the fact that Chubb plays like a running back straight out of the 80s, with a hard-nosed, no-nonsense approach to the position. He's even earned the nickname "Old School" from teammates.

"It's just how I am," Chubb said, per Pat McManamon of ESPN.

Country Roads, Take Mahomes

You may not be a fan of late musician John Denver, but you've probably heard his hit song "Take Me Home, Country Roads" a time or two. Fans of the St. Louis Blues certainly have.

You probably are a fan of Mahomes and the special things he's able to do at the quarterback position—especially if you manage to land him for your fantasy team. You're certainly hoping that he can take you home to a fantasy championship.

Saquon Is the Loneliest Number

While Mahomes certainly delivered his fair share of fantasy championships in 2018, so did New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. He rushed for 1,307 yards, caught 91 passes and found the end zone 15 times.

Last year's second-overall pick in the actual NFL draft is likely to go No. 1 in many a fantasy draft this year. There are other players worthy of the first selection in your fantasy draft, but when it comes to being the most heavily hyped running back of 2019, Barkley stands alone.

Baker of Chains

David Richard/Associated Press

The hit HBO series Game of Thrones may have ended during the NFL offseason, but it has left a lasting impact on pop culture as we know it. Browns fans are hoping that second-year quarterback Baker Mayfield can do the same for Cleveland.

The former Heisman Trophy-winner gave fans plenty to be excited about in 2018, leading the Browns to a respectable 7-8-1 season and throwing a rookie record 27 touchdown passes. Oh yeah, and he helped break the chains off those fabled beer refrigerators last season, too.

Kerryon My Wayward Son

Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson gave fans a little excitement as a rookie in 2018, becoming the first Lions running back to top 100 yards rushing in a game in what seemed like forever. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to injury, leaving fans wanting and waiting for this coming season.

In a nod to the band Kansas and their 1976 hit "Carry on my Wayward Son," this team name seems to come straight out of a vintage Chris Berman highlight reel. Here's hoping that Johnson can help carry your fantasy team to a championship.

Le'Veon on a Prayer

This one is a classic, though it may provide a little sting if you were one of the many fantasy enthusiasts who drafted running back Le'Veon Bell in the first round last year. As you're well aware, he ended up sitting out the entire 2018 season.

However, Bell is back and ready to provide his rushing and receiving talents to the New York Jets—whose fans have been praying for a legitimate franchise quarterback for decades. They may finally have one in former USC standout Sam Darnold, and he and Bell could form quite the fantasy tandem in 2019.