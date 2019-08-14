NFL Power Rankings 2019: Latest Team Standings Ahead of Preseason Week 2

Butch Dill/Associated Press

The NFL has been back for a few weeks with training camp and the start of the preseason. But things are really about to pick up soon.

More starters will begin to take the field over the next two weeks of preseason games as they gear up for the regular season, and the action will be more entertaining for fans to watch.

Here's a look at where the 32 teams in the NFL currently stand, as well as one takeaway for each team entering the second full week of preseason action.

NFL Power Rankings

1. New Orleans Saints

Latavius Murray could turn into a key piece of the Saints' offense and pair nicely with Alvin Kamara in their backfield. Murray didn't play much in the preseason opener against the Vikings, but he still got involved quite a bit, rushing three times for 14 yards and catching three passes for 22 yards.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Not only is the Chiefs' offense still elite, but it could get even better this season. Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes has a few new weapons, including rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman, who had two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Bengals.

3. New England Patriots

Not many offensive starters played for the Patriots in their preseason opener against the Lions, but one player who made a great first impression was rookie wide receiver N'Keal Harry. The former Arizona State standout, who was selected in the first round of the draft, had two catches for 36 yards and appears to be having a smooth transition to the NFL.

4. Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are going to be a solid team, but a huge concern is whether running back Melvin Gordon's holdout could extend into the regular season. If he isn't on the field for them the first few weeks, it could have a negative impact on Los Angeles' season.

5. Los Angeles Rams

The Rams didn't show much during their preseason opener against the Raiders, but many starters didn't play and head coach Sean McVay wasn't even calling offensive plays. When Los Angeles turns it on, it'll again be one of the best teams in the league this season.

6. Indianapolis Colts

Many starters didn't play the preseason opener against the Bills, but one who did was wide receiver Devin Funchess, who is entering his first season with the Colts after playing for the Panthers the first four years of his career. Paired with T.Y. Hilton, Funchess should help Andrew Luck put up big numbers this season.

7. Chicago Bears

Running back David Montgomery made his NFL debut in the Bears' preseason opener against the Panthers, and he did not disappoint. The former Iowa State standout scored a touchdown and had 46 total yards in limited action. He's going to be fun to watch in Chicago's offense this season.

8. Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz has had injury concerns in the past, and the Eagles' quarterback depth took a hit when Nate Sudfeld broke his wrist in their preseason opener against the Titans. Cody Kessler will likely be the backup now. Of course, there won't be an issue if Wentz stays healthy and plays at a high level.

9. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield had a great preseason debut, orchestrating an 89-yard scoring drive against the Redskins that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass to Rashard Higgins. He did that without either Odell Beckham Jr. or Jarvis Landry, who both sat out. This offense should be really good this year.

10. Dallas Cowboys

Much like the Chargers, the biggest concern for the Cowboys is the status of their starting running back. Ezekiel Elliott is currently holding out, and Dallas' offense would not be nearly as strong without him on the field. It will also be interesting to see how tight end Jason Witten, who came out of retirement, looks when he gets back into game action.

11. Houston Texans

The Texans' offense took a hit during their preseason opener against the Packers when wide receiver Keke Coutee exited with an ankle injury. It isn't supposed to be a major injury, and that's good news for Houston because having the trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Coutee will be huge for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

12. Green Bay Packers

The preseason opener against the Texans didn't provide much indication about how the Packers will look this year, but they should be better than last year, when they went 6-9-1 and missed the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers is still a top-level quarterback with some talented weapons around him.

13. Atlanta Falcons

Star wide receiver Julio Jones is rehabbing a foot injury and won't play this preseason. That shouldn't matter, because as long as he's on the field for Week 1 of the regular season, he should make plays. Atlanta has several other top playmakers, though, who could step up if needed.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is the Steelers' clear No. 1 wide receiver with Antonio Brown no longer on the team, but they may need some others to step up this preseason. James Washington, who had four receptions for 84 yards and a touchdown in the preseason opener against the Buccaneers, could be one who helps fill the void.

15. Baltimore Ravens

It's the second year of the Lamar Jackson era in Baltimore, and the quarterback wasted no time getting into regular-season form. He completed four of six pass attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' preseason opener against the Jaguars, and the dual-threat quarterback is poised for a big season.

16. Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings debuted their new offensive scheme in their preseason opener against the Saints, and it was a success as Kirk Cousins went 4-for-4 for 65 yards and a touchdown. With running back Dalvin Cook and wide receivers Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs, this is an offense with lots of potential.

17. Seattle Seahawks

Russell Wilson is the starting quarterback for Seattle, but there is an interesting competition going on for the backup job between Geno Smith and Paxton Lynch. Smith was likely the favorite, but Lynch played well in the Seahawks' preseason opener against the Broncos, passing for 109 yards and a touchdown. It should be fun to see how this develops.

18. Carolina Panthers

Rookie debuts can be one of the best parts of the preseason, and that was the case for Panthers first-round pick Brian Burns. In Carolina's preseason opener against the Bears, Burns had a pair of sacks and looked impressive in the Panthers' new 3-4 base defense. He should be a fun player to watch this season.

19. San Francisco 49ers

It was bad news that wide receiver Trent Taylor underwent toe surgery and will miss the rest of the preseason, but another receiver stepped up and impressed in the 49ers' preseason opener against the Cowboys. Third-round pick Jalen Hurd had a pair of touchdown catches and totaled 31 yards, and he could end up being a key part of this team's offense.

20. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars had a strong defense last year, especially in the secondary, and that should be the case again this season, especially with the addition of their first-round pick, defensive end Josh Allen. In the preseason opener against the Ravens, Allen looked great, getting a tackle for loss on his first snap.

21. Tennessee Titans

Marcus Mariota wasn't at his best in the Titans' preseason opener against the Eagles, going 4-for-8 for 24 yards. It shouldn't be a concern, though. Many of Tennessee's other top offensive players weren't on the field, and Mariota should look better as the regular season gets closer.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin has the chance to be a breakout player in first-year Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians' offense, and he started the preseason on a strong note by catching a touchdown against the Steelers. This is a team with a new look and some talented players that could start to move up the rankings quickly.

23. Denver Broncos

One of two teams to have played two preseason games, the Broncos have had some ups and downs so far. However, the highlight was a 12-play scoring drive led by quarterback Joe Flacco to open their game against the Seahawks last week. If Flacco bounces back after playing only nine games for the Ravens last season, he could help stabilize Denver's offense.

24. Detroit Lions

There weren't many starters on the field for the Lions' preseason opener against the Patriots, but it's never good to see the offensive line allow nine sacks. That might have shown Detroit may not have great depth up front, but things should be better for the regular season.

25. Buffalo Bills

The Bills may still not win a ton of games this year, but they have some exciting young players who should develop, as evidenced by their preseason opener against the Colts. Second-year quarterback Josh Allen and a pair of rookies—running back Devin Singletary and defensive tackle Ed Oliver—should all be fun to watch.

26. Washington Redskins

Dwayne Haskins may not be ready to be Washington's starting quarterback just yet. The rookie threw a pair of interceptions in the preseason opener against the Browns. It's quite likely that veteran Case Keenum, who passed for 60 yards and a touchdown against Cleveland, will be under center for Week 1.

27. Oakland Raiders

Antonio Brown has made the headlines recently for the Raiders as the star wide receiver threatened retirement if he couldn't wear the old style of NFL helmet. He later shut that down after it was ruled he'd have to wear the new helmet like everybody else. None of this will matter if Brown has a big season in his first year in Oakland.

28. New York Jets

Sam Darnold had some struggles in his first season as the Jets' quarterback, but the second-year player showed positive signs of development in their preseason opener against the Giants, passing for 68 yards and a touchdowns while completing four of five pass attempts. Things should get better for the Jets as Darnold also now has running back Le'Veon Bell on his offense.

29. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals will likely go as far as No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray takes them this season. So far, so good as last year's Heisman Trophy winner had a great drive in the preseason opener against the Chargers, going 6-for-7 for 44 yards. The defense could struggle this year, but Murray should be fun to watch.

30. New York Giants

Eli Manning is still the Giants' starting quarterback, but the future could be bright when first-round pick Daniel Jones eventually takes over. Jones went 5-for-5 for 67 yards and a touchdown in his only drive in the preseason opener against the Jets, which was an encouraging sign after some criticized New York's selection of Jones with the No. 6 overall pick.

31. Miami Dolphins

Whether Ryan Fitzpatrick or Josh Rosen starts at quarterback this season, it's possible that Rosen could be the Miami's quarterback of the future. After getting traded by the Cardinals following his rookie year, Rosen had a solid start to the preseason for the Dolphins, going 13-for-20 for 191 yards against the Falcons, although he also threw an interception.

32. Cincinnati Bengals

With star wide receiver A.J. Green likely to miss the start of the regular season after undergoing ankle surgery, it could be a slow start to the season for the Bengals under first-year head coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati also got off to a slow start to the preseason, committing 11 penalties and four turnovers in a loss to Kansas City.