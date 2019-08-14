Jim Harbaugh Denies Michigan Blocked James Hudson's Transfer Request

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

University of Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that the school did not block a waiver request from offensive tackle James Hudson to transfer to Cincinnati.

"Michigan did not block the waiver," Harbaugh said. The NCAA denied Hudson's request for an immediate transfer, so Hudson cannot play until 2020.

The comments were in response to a story from The Athletic's Justin Williams where Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell said Michigan "didn't work to help [Hudson] out."

"Here's what I believe in the whole waiver process: the number one, most important thing, and all the power, comes from the school that a kid is leaving. No matter what.

"(Michigan) didn't back the waiver. They can say what they want to say, but the only thing they said that was positive was that if the NCAA chooses to make (Hudson) eligible, then they would accept it—that they didn't have an angle. They are just trying to cover their ass. And I'm really, completely disappointed in it.

"They can say they didn't undermine it, but they didn't work to help the kid out."

