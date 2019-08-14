Fantasy Baseball 2019: Sleeper Hitters and Pitchers for MLB Week 20

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

A home spell at Coors Field is a welcome sight for any Colorado Rockies hitter, and it could end up benefiting your fantasy team if certain players are available on the waiver wire.

In particular, infielder Ryan McMahon has a large disparity in his home and away numbers, which make him an inconsistent option overall, but he is one to take advantage of when the Rockies are at home.

In addition to McMahon, another hitter out of the National League West is worth looking at due to the recent hot streak he has put together at the dish.

On the mound, the sleeper options may be a bit thin, but there are some intriguing prospects, including one who is thriving on a surging squad.

Sleepers to Watch

Ryan McMahon, 1B/2B/3B, Colorado

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Rockies have 10 home games left in August, which is significant for fantasy players considering the addition of McMahon.

Entering Tuesday, the 24-year-old had a .301 batting average, nine homers and 33 RBI at Coors Field.

If you go across his season numbers, all of McMahon's totals are significantly better at home than on his travels.

Since July 19, the Rockies have played just eight games at home, and in those contests at Coors Field, he totaled seven hits, including three against San Francisco to open August.

The next few weeks look even better for McMahon upon glancing at Colorado's opponents, with last-place teams Miami and Pittsburgh, and struggling Boston, coming to town.

One of McMahon's two road matchups could play in his favor, as he boasts a .931 OPS with four doubles and seven RBI at Chase Field, where the Rockies visit Arizona from August 19-21.

The infielder eligible at first, second and third base is owned in 35 percent of Yahoo leagues and 14 percent of ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros, so he should be available to a good amount of players.

Francisco Mejia, C, San Diego

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Francisco Mejia's ability to get on base at a high volume in August should have already intrigued you.

The San Diego catcher racked up 13 hits over a five-game span from August 4-11 to catch attention on fantasy radars.

However, not all owners have caught on yet since he is on rosters in 39 percent of Yahoo leagues and six percent across ESPN.

The low ownership percentages mean Mejia should be there for a pickup if you need help at catcher.

The one concern you could have about the 23-year-old's production is the two RBI he put up during his recent on-fire stretch.

But the lack of runs driven in were covered up by the six times he crossed the plate himself, which adds up to scoring almost half of the times he reached base.

If Mejia is capable of putting up similar numbers, he could be beneficial if your current backstop is slumping.

Mike Montgomery, SP, Kansas City

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Before his Saturday start, Mike Montgomery put up decent numbers since returning to the Kansas City Royals in a trade with the Chicago Cubs.

Then, he twirled a 12-strikeout gem over seven innings against Detroit to prove himself as a potential roster add for the coming weeks.

Montgomery has 19 punchouts over his last two starts, and he conceded seven earned runs in his four most-recent appearances.

Those numbers suggest the 30-year-old could be a value fantasy add, despite playing for a team that is 29 games back in its division.

Montgomery is owned in a minuscule amount of leagues, so you could take a risk on him to see if he continues pitching well.

His next two starts should come at home versus the New York Mets and in Cleveland before Kansas City plays 10 games at Kauffman Stadium from August 26-September 5.

It might be worrisome to pick up Montgomery with the Mets and Indians upcoming on the schedule, but if he is able to limit the threats posed by the pair of contenders, he could end up as one of the steals of the month.

Seth Lugo, RP, New York Mets

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Seth Lugo has conceded one earned run since the start of July. In addition to that, the Mets reliever earned a win, save and hold in his first three appearances of August.

During his dominant run, the 29-year-old has given up four hits, two of which occurred at the start of July. Even if he does not record a win or save, his near-perfect recent record should be intriguing to some owners in need of some bullpen assistance.

The Louisiana native is owned in just under 40 percent of Yahoo leagues, while 15 percent of ESPN players have added him to their rosters.

Since Lugo has performed so well lately and the Mets are in need of relievers to finish off victories, he should get plenty of opportunities to extend his in-form run on the mound as the season goes on.

