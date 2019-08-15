Fantasy Football 2019: Red Flags You Need to Avoid

0 of 8

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The onset of the NFL preseason walks hand in hand with the endless wave of fantasy football drafts.

As information and deep dives become more widely available, the competition only stiffens when live drafts begin. Positional breakdowns, breakouts, sleepers, busts, average draft position (ADP), points-per-reception (PPR) leagues, flex positions, daily vs. standard leagues: The predraft complexities have only amplified in recent years.

We're here to help by knocking one big item off the to-do list before drafts: the red flags.

Think: Le'Veon Bell's holdout a year ago. The red flags these players are carrying don't have to be contractual, though. Competition for usage, regression chances, ADP cost, roster adjustments and more all play a role.

These guys are showing the biggest red flags of fantasy drafts so far.