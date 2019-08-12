American Ninja Warrior 2019 Results and Highlights from Episode 11

AFP/Getty Images

The only thing more intimidating in Baltimore than a Ray Lewis tackle is the Angry Birds 2 obstacle in American Ninja Warrior.

The movie-themed challenge proved too difficult for every single competitor in Monday's episode of NBC's show. It was the defining feature of the Baltimore city finals for those who advanced past the qualifiers, which meant only those who made it to the obstacle fast enough advanced to Las Vegas for the national finals.

Lucas Reale and Dave Cavanagh were among those who made it to Angry Birds fast enough as the two quickest finishers.

They faced each other in the Power Tower showdown with a safety pass on the line, and Cavanagh steamrolled his way to the finish line to earn the prize. The safety pass gives him a do-over at the national finals should he fall in Stage 1 or Stage 2.

It was fitting the Baltimore city finals didn't have a single finisher seeing how there were zero Mega Wall finishers during qualifiers and a mere nine people who completed the course.

It was no surprise that most of the early competitors fell well before completing the daunting course, especially with the brand-new obstacle standing in the way. The Angry Birds obstacle asked competitors to fly their way across eight tilted obstacles that were all at different angles with handles in different spots.

It was fitting Anthony Eardley, the first ninja to compete, fell on the movie-themed obstacle given the sheer number of challengers who did the same. Ryan Lee, who takes fake naps during the course; marine biology student Clayton Mirage, who is known as Sharkboy for his love of sharks; and Mike "The Stallion" Silenzi were among the notable ninjas who fell at the obstacle.

Even Joe Moravsky, who had never failed to hit a buzzer in city competition throughout his veteran ninja career, and Reale were no match for the seemingly impossible Angry Birds obstacle.

The show's Twitter account went as far as suggesting it could be the hardest obstacle in American Ninja Warrior history:

While the men were trying to find someone who could make it past the Angry Birds, the women were competing against each other since the top two automatically advanced to the national finals.

Angela Gargano was the most inspirational story after she blew out her ACL in last year's competition, and she powered her way through the Hazard Cones that tripped her up in qualifying all the way to the Crank It Up. Crank It Up was the same obstacle that ended Karter "The Krusher" Ohlson's run.

Fifth-grade teacher Allyssa Beird was not intimidated by Crank It Up and became just the second woman to make it through the obstacle on her way over the Warped Wall and to the Angry Birds. She met the same fate as so many others on the challenging obstacle but did more than enough to clinch a spot in Las Vegas.

There was no shame in falling on the Angry Birds, seeing how American Ninja Warrior legend Jamie "Captain NBC" Rahn couldn't even defeat it. His performance was shocking because he fell out of the top 12 based on timing, meaning he needed to complete the obstacle to advance to Sin City.

Najee Richardson learned from Rahn's mistake and focused on speed on his way to the Angry Birds, which was enough to qualify for Las Vegas but not enough to eclipse Cavanagh.

Cavanagh, who was the best performer in Baltimore qualifying, also fell at Angry Birds but clinched his spot against Reale in the Power Tower thanks to his time.

He used the momentum he built as the final competitor to defeat Reale and earn the critical safety pass heading into the national finals.