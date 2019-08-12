Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Gun Charge

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK- NOVEMBER 26: Sebastian Telfair #31 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives against the Utah Jazz on November 26, 2014 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, OK. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2014 NBAE (Photo by Layne Murdoch/NBAE via Getty Images)
Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison Monday on a gun possession charge, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez

Telfair was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in April. He was arrested in July 2017 after police found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in Prospect Heights.  

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

