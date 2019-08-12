Ex-NBA Player Sebastian Telfair Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison on Gun Charge

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Former NBA player Sebastian Telfair was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison Monday on a gun possession charge, according to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez.

Telfair was convicted of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon in April. He was arrested in July 2017 after police found a loaded gun in his car during a traffic stop in Prospect Heights.

