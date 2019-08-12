Ex-Dolphins, Titans WR Rishard Matthews Retires from NFL After 7-Year Career

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rishard Matthews (12) comes off the line in the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Minnesota Vikings in New Orleans, Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.  

Matthews, 29, played for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets during his seven-year career, catching 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 scores.

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

