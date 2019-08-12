Ex-Dolphins, Titans WR Rishard Matthews Retires from NFL After 7-Year Career

Butch Dill/Associated Press

Wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.

Matthews, 29, played for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets during his seven-year career, catching 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 scores.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

