Ex-Dolphins, Titans WR Rishard Matthews Retires from NFL After 7-Year Career

Ex-Dolphins, Titans WR Rishard Matthews Retires from NFL After 7-Year CareerAugust 12, 2019
Wide receiver Rishard Matthews announced his retirement from the NFL on Monday.
Matthews, 29, played for the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets during his seven-year career, catching 230 passes for 3,160 yards and 21 scores.
