NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade for TE Eric Saubert, Falcons Receive NFL Draft Pick

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly agreed to trade tight end Eric Saubert to the New England Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick Monday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Saubert, 25, was a 2017 fifth-round pick. He's spent his first two NFL seasons playing almost entirely on special teams, recording five receptions for 48 yards overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.