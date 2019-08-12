NFL Rumors: Patriots Trade for TE Eric Saubert, Falcons Receive NFL Draft Pick

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2019

FOXBORO, MA - OCTOBER 22: Eric Saubert #85 of the Atlanta Falcons looks on during the first quarter of a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 22, 2017 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly agreed to trade tight end Eric Saubert to the New England Patriots for a conditional seventh-round pick Monday. 

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news.

Saubert, 25, was a 2017 fifth-round pick. He's spent his first two NFL seasons playing almost entirely on special teams, recording five receptions for 48 yards overall.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Pats Reloaded and Ready to Dominate (Again)

    @MikeTanier talks the Patriot Way, plus: 😲 Preseason playmakers 📈 Big-time rookie debuts 📝 Chiefs, Saints camp spotlights

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Pats Reloaded and Ready to Dominate (Again)

    @MikeTanier talks the Patriot Way, plus: 😲 Preseason playmakers 📈 Big-time rookie debuts 📝 Chiefs, Saints camp spotlights

    Mike Tanier
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Doubles Down on Helmet Policy

    'The player can't practice or play in games with equipment that's not approved. If he doesn't play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn't get paid.'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Doubles Down on Helmet Policy

    'The player can't practice or play in games with equipment that's not approved. If he doesn't play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn't get paid.'

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dak Turned Down $30M/Year

    Prescott's offer was a top-six annual QB salary

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dak Turned Down $30M/Year

    Prescott's offer was a top-six annual QB salary

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Players Flying Up Fantasy Draft Boards 📈

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report