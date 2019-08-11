Latest 49ers News, Rumors on Trent Taylor, Shon Coleman Injuries

Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will be starting the season with two key depth players on the sidelines.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor is recovering from a Jones fracture and is expected to be out four to six weeks, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday morning, per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. Offensive tackle Shon Coleman is expected to miss the entire season, meanwhile, with a lower right leg injury, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

