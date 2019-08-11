Latest 49ers News, Rumors on Trent Taylor, Shon Coleman Injuries

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2019

Shon Coleman
Shon ColemanAssociated Press

The San Francisco 49ers will be starting the season with two key depth players on the sidelines.

Wide receiver Trent Taylor is recovering from a Jones fracture and is expected to be out four to six weeks, as head coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday morning, per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee. Offensive tackle Shon Coleman is expected to miss the entire season, meanwhile, with a lower right leg injury, according to Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

