NFL Preseason 2019: Week 2 Preview, TV Schedule and Live Stream

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

If you enjoyed Week 1 of the NFL preseason, then Week 2 will be even better.

While the opening preseason contests represented a return to football, Week 2 should feature starters playing more snaps as they prepare for the 2019 season. That should make these games, played from Thursday to Monday, more entertaining than the previous week's and be a step closer to what fans can expect from the regular season.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming week of NFL preseason action.

NFL Preseason Week 2 Schedule

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 7 p.m. ET

N.Y. Jets at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET

Green Bay at Baltimore, 7:30 p.m. ET

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:30 p.m. ET

Oakland at Arizona, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. ET

Chicago at N.Y. Giants, 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL.com)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 4 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL.com)

New England at Tennessee, 7 p.m. ET

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL.com)

Detroit at Houston, 8 p.m. ET

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m. ET (NFL Network, NFL.com)

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at L.A. Chargers, 4 p.m. ET (CBS, CBS All Access)

Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET (Fox, Fox Sports Go)

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN, WatchESPN)

Matchups to Watch

Raiders at Cardinals

Rookie Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray had a strong start to the preseason. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft completed six of his seven pass attempts for 44 yards during a 10-play drive, his only action in the Cardinals' preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

It was a good beginning for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, but it left Murray wanting more.

"I was just going out there and being myself, like always," Murray said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Trusting in my abilities. I wanted to score. I wanted to go back in. I was definitely itching for more."

On Thursday, Murray should be given more minutes when the Cardinals play another home game, this time against the Oakland Raiders. Arizona's preseason opener gave a small glimpse of what Murray could bring to its offense in 2019. Week 2's game should provide an even bigger look.

Chiefs at Steelers

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Another quarterback who played only one drive during the first week of the preseason was reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback completed all four of his pass attempts for 66 yards while also rushing for 10 yards.

Mahomes should take more snaps on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, as he looks to continue to build up to his second season as Kansas City's starting quarterback.

"I felt great. To get out there, make some throws, get the guys kind of rolling," Mahomes said, according to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "Run game, pass game, I thought it was a good drive to start everything off."

The Steelers may have missed the playoffs last season, but they have a chance to bounce back this year. The beginning of this preseason contest could give an indication of how they stack up compared to top teams in the AFC, such as the Chiefs.

Cowboys at Rams

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Although the Los Angeles Rams may not be playing their starters this preseason, that's not the case for the Dallas Cowboys, who had Dak Prescott leading their offense in their preseason opener.

This game is a rematch from last year's NFC divisional round—when Los Angeles won 30-22 on its path to the Super Bowl—but it will have a much different look, with the Rams likely not playing quarterback Jared Goff and running back Todd Gurley, among others.

Prescott should be back on the field for Dallas after he completed all four of his pass attempts in his first preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is continuing to hold out, but Prescott and the rest of their offense will continue to try to get into a rhythm before the regular season begins.