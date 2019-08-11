Jalen Hurd, Deebo Samuel Shine as 49ers Beat Cowboys in Preseason Week 1

John Hefti/Associated Press

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd caught three passes for 31 yards and two touchdowns as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 17-9 in Week 1 of NFL preseason action at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Saturday.

Fellow San Francisco wideout Deebo Samuel led all players with 75 scrimmage yards (61 receiving, 14 rushing). His 45-yard reception was the longest of the night.

Hurd and Samuel were both Day 2 draft picks for the 49ers this season, and they both acclimated themselves well in their pro debuts.

Hurd may now see more opportunities in the slot with Trent Taylor out indefinitely with a foot injury, per Establish the Run's Evan Silva:

The Athletic's Matt Barrows and CSN Bay Area's Matt Maiocco also offered compliments:

As for Samuel, Bonta Hill of 95.7 The Game gave him credit for his work on the 45-yard catch:

And Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports praised Samuel's strong hands:

Elsewhere, San Francisco quarterback C.J. Beathard completed 13 of 17 passes for 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Fellow 49ers signal-caller Nick Mullens went 11-of-17 for 105 yards, one score and one pick.

Most of the starters on both sides sat this one out. Of note, Maiocco tweeted that 31 49ers on the 90-man roster did not dress, a list that included quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

A few notable Dallas starters did hit the field. Dak Prescott completed all four of his passes for 23 yards. No. 2 wideout Michael Gallup snagged two passes for 19 yards.

Dallas couldn't get its offense going, particularly a rushing attack that averaged just 3.1 yards per carry. Mike Weber led the way with six carries for 18 yards.

Overall, there were numerous positives to take away for the 49ers, especially with the rookie wideouts. However, they do need to clean up the penalties, with the team committing an eye-opening 18 for 216 yards.

The 49ers' regular season doesn't start until Sept. 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, though, so they have time to clean that up.

As for what's next, San Francisco will visit the Denver Broncos on Monday, Aug. 19, at 8 p.m. ET. Dallas will go to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 7, at 10 p.m.