Image: NHL Engraves Wrong Team into Robin Lehner's Masterton Memorial Trophy

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Especially when it comes to engraving, double and perhaps even triple-checking all of the relevant information is a good idea before getting down to work.

Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Robin Lehner had an unwelcome surprise when he received the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy. Lehner spent the 2018-19 season with the New York Islanders, but his nameplate identified him as a member of the New York Rangers.

Lehner made 46 appearances for the Islanders, averaging 2.13 goals against and saving 93 percent of shots his way.

His Masterton Trophy win celebrated his work off the ice, with the honor reserved for a player who "best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to ice hockey."

In a first-person essay on The Athletic in September, Lehner revealed he had developed an addiction to drugs and alcohol. Upon starting treatment for his addiction, a doctor diagnosed him with bipolar disorder. He had since gotten sober before signing his one-year deal with the Islanders.