Donald Trump Says He'd Love to See Colin Kaepernick in NFL 'If He's Good Enough'

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

President Donald Trump has commented on former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's attempts to get back in the NFL.

Speaking to reporters Friday outside the White House, Trump had this response when asked if Kaepernick should receive an opportunity from an NFL team:

"I think if he was good enough, I know the owners, I know Bob Kraft, I know so many of the owners, if he's good enough, they'd sign him. So if he's good enough, I know these people—they would sign him in a heartbeat. They will do anything they can to win games.

"Frankly, I'd love to see Kaepernick come in, if he's good enough. But I don't want to see him come in because somebody thinks it's a good PR move. If he's good enough, he will be in."

Kaepernick has been at the center of Trump's criticism about the NFL since he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial inequality and social injustice.

At a March 2017 rally in Louisville, Trump took credit for team owners deciding not to sign Kaepernick.

"They don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," he told the crowd in attendance, via ESPN.com. "Do you believe that?"

In an Oct. 2017 interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said Kaepernick's decision to protest during the national anthem prior to 49ers games "was terrible" and the NFL should have suspended him.

Earlier this week, Kaepernick posted a video on Twitter noting he's "been denied work for 889 days" but continues to work out five days a week for the past three years to be ready if he gets another opportunity in the NFL:

Kaepernick, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2016 season. He started 58 games in six years with the 49ers from 2011-16, leading the team to Super Bowl XLVII.