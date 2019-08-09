2019 NFL Predictions: Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks Certain to Surprise

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs are popular early picks to win Super Bowl LIV, and for good reason.

The Patriots, led by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, won last year's Super Bowl. The Chiefs, led by reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, went 12-4 last season before reaching the AFC Championship Game.

But it's only August. A lot can change between now and January, when the NFL playoffs begin. Just because a team looks like it will be the best on paper doesn't necessarily mean that will translate over to the field.

There have been plenty of instances in the past when an early dark-horse Super Bowl candidate has gone on to surprise everyone by ending the year hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. It was a bit unexpected when the Philadelphia Eagles captured their first championship in franchise history by winning Super Bowl LII.

So, here's a look at three teams that rank in the bottom half of the NFL with their odds of winning Super Bowl LIV, according to Oddschecker.com. If these teams go on to win it all this season, it could end up being a profitable gamble for those who bet on them now.

Dark-Horse Super Bowl Picks

Baltimore Ravens 40-1

Sure, this will only be the second season of the Lamar Jackson era in Baltimore. But the dynamic quarterback impressed during his rookie campaign, and he's got some new weapons in running back Mark Ingram and rookie wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Jackson had 1,201 yards and six touchdowns through the air and 695 yards and five touchdowns on the ground last season. He also went 6-1 as Baltimore's starting quarterback, leading it to the AFC playoffs.

On the other side of the ball, the Ravens traditionally have a strong defense, and that should be the case again this season. Their strongest defensive unit is their secondary, which returns cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Marlon Humphrey and has added safety Earl Thomas to the fold.

Plus, the Ravens are led by a coach who has done this before. John Harbaugh steered Baltimore to a victory in Super Bowl XLVII. This team could be capable of doing it again this season.

Houston Texans 40-1

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Texans have some big-name players, and if they can get contributions from the rest of their roster, they could be a team that contends this season.

On offense, Houston has quarterback Deshaun Watson and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. On defense, it has pass rushers J.J. Watt and Jadeveon Clowney. That is a group of four superstar players, all of whom should have standout seasons for the Texans.

Watson has the chance to become one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks, as last year, his first full season, he passed for 4,165 yards and 26 touchdowns while rushing for 551 yards and five scores. If he builds off that in 2019, a special season could be on the way.

Last year, the Texans won the AFC South by going 11-5, yet they aren't among the popular picks to win Super Bowl LIV. However, if some of their young players have breakout seasons to complement their superstar quartet, they could be one of the teams with the best chance to challenge the Patriots and Chiefs.

Jacksonville Jaguars 60-1

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The Jaguars were one win away from reaching the Super Bowl in the 2017 season, but they lost to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. And that was with Blake Bortles at quarterback.

Jacksonville's offense should be much improved this season with former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles starting at quarterback and leading the unit, and the Jaguars could return to the playoffs after going 5-11 last season.

There are some talented players around Foles, such as running back Leonard Fournette and wide receiver Marqise Lee. The Jags also have a strong defense, especially their secondary, which is led by cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye.

But the success of this team likely depends on Foles, who has never started more than 11 games in a regular season and started only eight regular-season games for the Eagles over the past two seasons. Of course, he shined in the playoffs for Philadelphia, and Jacksonville will hope to get that kind of production from him throughout the course of an entire season.