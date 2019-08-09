PFL 6 2019: Results and Highlights for Professional Fighters League on ESPN2

PFL 6 2019: Results and Highlights for Professional Fighters League on ESPN2August 9, 2019
The Professional Fighters League regular season ended Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with 11 light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts.
The PFL has featured six sessions dating back to May 9, with each of the six weight classes represented in the organization taking part in two total fights.
The light heavyweights and heavyweights first took part in PFL action June 6 at PFL 3 in Uniondale, New York, before finishing their season at PFL 6 in Atlantic City.
Fighters are judged on a point system in the standings, with three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. A first-round stoppage results in three bonus points, with two awarded for a second-round stoppage and one if it occurs in the third and final round.
The top eight fighters in each weight class advance to the quarterfinals.
Here's a look at the results and the evening's most notable highlights.
Light Heavyweight Results
Emiliano Sordi (2-0) def. Bozigit Ataev (1-1) via first-round knockout (1:23)
Vinny Magalhaes (1-1) def. Rakim Cleveland (0-2) via first-round submission (3:05)
Jordan Johnson (1-1) def. Sigi Pesaleli (1-1) via unanimous decision
Maxim Grishin (2-0) def. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (0-2) via first-round knockout (0:48)
Viktor Nemkov (1-1) def. Rashid Yusupov (1-1) via unanimous decision
Heavyweight Results
Alex Nicholson (1-1) def. Zeke Tuinei-Wily (0-2) via first-round TKO (3:07)
Dennis Goltsov (2-0) def. Kelvin Tiller (1-1) via second-round submission (3:40)
Francimar Barroso (2-0) def. Ben Edwards (1-1) via unanimous decision
Muhammad Dereese (1-1) def. Valdrin Istrefi (0-2) via first-round knockout (2:06)
Ali Isaev (2-0) def. Carl Seumanutafa (1-1) via unanimous decision
Jared Rosholt (1-1) def. Satoshi Ishii (1-1) via unanimous decision
Special Feature (Bantamweight)
Urma Nurmagomedov (1-0) def. Sidemar Honorio (0-1) via unanimous decision
Highlights
Alex Nicholson delivered one of the biggest blows of the night when his right hand took down Zeke Tuinei-Willy en route to a first-round TKO:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
The right hand of @spartanlife32 😳 #PFL6 LIVE NOW ▶️ https://t.co/M0vQTn6CCm https://t.co/dm3IOxRQ0e
Maxim Grishin's knockout of Mikhail Mokhnatkin is right up there with Nicholson's efforts:
Emiliano Sordi wasn't too far behind when he earned a win over Bozigit Ataev:
#PFLmma @ProFightLeague
Revenge in a big way! @emilianosordi evens the score against Bozigit Ataev and earns 6 points with a vicious first round KO. #PFL6 https://t.co/oUmWqIUlCH
A highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Dennis Goltsov and Kelvin Tiller ended with the former fighter winning after a successful choke attempt:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
Wrapping up @ProFightLeague on ESPN2 with a submission Dominant performance by @denisgoltsov #PFL6 https://t.co/CqyXuqyCuH
Elsewhere, Valdin Istrefi couldn't withstand Maxim Grishin's furious ground-and-pound:
ESPN MMA @espnmma
NASTY ground and pound by @Momuscle seals the victory #PFL6 @ProFightLeague LIVE NOW ▶️ https://t.co/w4KgImhtYY https://t.co/ZDLICAGunh
And Vinny Magalhaes got in the win column thanks to this armbar submission against Rakim Cleveland:
#PFLmma @ProFightLeague
Back to his winning ways with a first-round submission! @VinnyMMA earns 6 points. #PFL6 https://t.co/YXgCUNSyuq
The PFL postseason will begin for the light heavyweights and heavyweights on Oct. 31 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. PFL listed both brackets:
The women's lightweight and men's welterweight postseason participants will begin playoffs on Oct. 11, also in Las Vegas. Men's featherweights and middleweights will start playoffs on Oct. 17 in Vegas.
