PFL 6 2019: Results and Highlights for Professional Fighters League on ESPN2

The Professional Fighters League regular season ended Thursday at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey, with 11 light heavyweight and heavyweight bouts.

The PFL has featured six sessions dating back to May 9, with each of the six weight classes represented in the organization taking part in two total fights.

The light heavyweights and heavyweights first took part in PFL action June 6 at PFL 3 in Uniondale, New York, before finishing their season at PFL 6 in Atlantic City.

Fighters are judged on a point system in the standings, with three points for a win, one for a draw and none for a loss. A first-round stoppage results in three bonus points, with two awarded for a second-round stoppage and one if it occurs in the third and final round.

The top eight fighters in each weight class advance to the quarterfinals.

Here's a look at the results and the evening's most notable highlights.

Light Heavyweight Results

Emiliano Sordi (2-0) def. Bozigit Ataev (1-1) via first-round knockout (1:23)

Vinny Magalhaes (1-1) def. Rakim Cleveland (0-2) via first-round submission (3:05)

Jordan Johnson (1-1) def. Sigi Pesaleli (1-1) via unanimous decision

Maxim Grishin (2-0) def. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (0-2) via first-round knockout (0:48)

Viktor Nemkov (1-1) def. Rashid Yusupov (1-1) via unanimous decision

Heavyweight Results

Alex Nicholson (1-1) def. Zeke Tuinei-Wily (0-2) via first-round TKO (3:07)

Dennis Goltsov (2-0) def. Kelvin Tiller (1-1) via second-round submission (3:40)

Francimar Barroso (2-0) def. Ben Edwards (1-1) via unanimous decision

Muhammad Dereese (1-1) def. Valdrin Istrefi (0-2) via first-round knockout (2:06)

Ali Isaev (2-0) def. Carl Seumanutafa (1-1) via unanimous decision

Jared Rosholt (1-1) def. Satoshi Ishii (1-1) via unanimous decision

Special Feature (Bantamweight)

Urma Nurmagomedov (1-0) def. Sidemar Honorio (0-1) via unanimous decision

Highlights

Alex Nicholson delivered one of the biggest blows of the night when his right hand took down Zeke Tuinei-Willy en route to a first-round TKO:

Maxim Grishin's knockout of Mikhail Mokhnatkin is right up there with Nicholson's efforts:

Emiliano Sordi wasn't too far behind when he earned a win over Bozigit Ataev:

A highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Dennis Goltsov and Kelvin Tiller ended with the former fighter winning after a successful choke attempt:

Elsewhere, Valdin Istrefi couldn't withstand Maxim Grishin's furious ground-and-pound:

And Vinny Magalhaes got in the win column thanks to this armbar submission against Rakim Cleveland:

The PFL postseason will begin for the light heavyweights and heavyweights on Oct. 31 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. PFL listed both brackets:

The women's lightweight and men's welterweight postseason participants will begin playoffs on Oct. 11, also in Las Vegas. Men's featherweights and middleweights will start playoffs on Oct. 17 in Vegas.