Duke Johnson, Nick Chubb, Lamar Miller Fantasy Outlook After Texans-Browns Trade

The Houston Texans reportedly reached an agreement Thursday to acquire running back Duke Johnson in a trade with the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported the Browns will receive a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft that can become a third-round selection.

Let's analyze the deal's potential fantasy football impact.

Nick Chubb

Chubb receives a fantasy boost, but he could become a trade candidate about six weeks into the season.

The second-year rusher enjoyed a strong rookie season with 1,145 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns. Those numbers combined with the fact that he should be the unquestioned lead back for the Browns will make him a must-start No. 1 fantasy back early in the year.

It's uncertain what will happen when Kareem Hunt returns from an eight-game suspension, though. At the least, the former Kansas City Chiefs star will take a sizable chunk of Chubb's workload in what will likely shift toward a committee approach.

So at least exploring trade offers from Chubb around Week 6, especially if he's off to an awesome start and can command a monster return, is probably the smart move.

Duke Johnson

Johnson's draft value receives an immediate boost in Houston. Although his initial role will likely be much the same—backing up Lamar Miller instead of Nick Chubb—he'll potentially have a bigger workload.

The 25-year-old Miami native already saw his touches reach a career low with Cleveland last season as he received just 40 carries across 16 games. He averaged five yards per attempt, which yields some potential should he land a more impactful role in Houston.

Johnson is also a proven pass-catcher with 235 receptions in four years and at least 47 catches in every season, which bolsters his value in PPR formats.

His average draft position was he 126th overall pick in the 13th round, per Yahoo Sports. The trade could move him inside the top 10 rounds.

It wouldn't be the least bit surprising to see Johnson overtake Miller by October, which would give him consistent No. 2-fantasy back value for the rest of the campaign.

Lamar Miller

Miller was worth a fantasy investment based almost purely on the fact his starting job seemed secure. His value is now in question.

His 2018 numbers are solid on the surface with 973 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards and six total touchdowns. His yards-per-carry average drops from 4.6 to 4.2 if you remove a single attempt from the equation—his 97-yard touchdown run against the Tennessee Titans.

Miller retains the most value on the team in standard formats because he should remain the Texans' first choice on the early downs and in the red zone, at least to open the season. But he won't be quite as valuable in PPR formats with Johnson likely to handle third-down duties.

The bottom line is there are likely better options for fantasy owners at the position in the eighth or ninth round.