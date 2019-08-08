Watch Aaron Judge in Trailer for Yankees vs. White Sox at 'Field of Dreams' 2020

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the New York Yankees will face the Chicago White Sox on Aug. 13, 2020, in Dyersville, Iowa, on the site where the 1989 movie Field of Dreams was filmed.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Field of Dreams star Kevin Costner appeared in a trailer to hype the game:

Work on a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark will begin in a cornfield at a Dyersville farm on Tuesday, which will mark exactly one year before the game is played.

Per MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said the following about the special event:

"As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams. We look forward to celebrating the movie's enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa."

Field of Dreams is among the most famous and celebrated sports movies of all time. It was based on the W.P. Kinsella novel Shoeless Joe and focused on an Iowa farmer who was convinced by the ghost of legendary baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson to build a baseball diamond in a cornfield.

Jackson starred for the White Sox until he received a lifetime ban from baseball for his alleged involvement in the Black Sox Scandal of 1919. Since the ban is still intact, Jackson is not a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame.

According to Castrovince, the first MLB game to ever be played in Iowa will feature a ballpark shaped similarly to Comiskey Park—the former home of the White Sox from 1910-1990.

The Field of Dreams game is the latest example of Major League Baseball branching out and providing unique experiences.

In addition to scheduling games at the site of the Little League World Series (Williamsport, Pennsylvania) and College World Series (Omaha, Nebraska), the Yankees and Boston Red Sox played a two-game set in London this year.

