Fantasy Football 2019: Ranking the Top Handcuff Running Backs

10 of 10

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

In the top spot, fantasy managers will have to roll the dice on ambiguity, but Darrell Henderson's ceiling seems appealing to those looking for a home run in the middle of the draft. He could finish games as the lead running back early on and into midseason.

Running back Todd Gurley's 2018 ended with a question mark concerning his knee, leading to an uncertain workload for the upcoming campaign. Through Week 13 last season, he averaged 19.4 carries per game. In his last five appearances, which included three playoff outings, that dropped to 10.6 per contest.

During the offseason, the Rams made a couple of moves that indicate we could see Gurley handle a lesser role this year. The front office selected Henderson in the third round of April's draft and matched an offer from Detroit to keep Malcolm Brown.

Gurley took rest days with the veterans at training camp, while Henderson practiced with the starters, per Myles Simmons of the team's official website:

"While head coach Sean McVay downplayed the notion of running back Darrell Henderson getting first-team snaps — the Rams are rotating in a lot of players, McVay said — Henderson looks the part. During one-on-one drills, Henderson caught a slant going from left to right and it’s easy to see why the Rams like him."

NFL Network's Maurice Jones-Drew gave an estimate on Gurley's prospective usage after a conversation with him.

"He may be on the field for 60 or 50 snaps instead of having to be on the field for 16 games playing 80 snaps to 90 snaps a game," Jones-Drew said. "That's not gonna happen anymore."

Assuming the Rams dial back Gurley's carries, Henderson has an opportunity to shine in the backfield. Although McVay downplayed his reps with the first unit, the rookie fared well with the starters. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised to see him match Gurley in touches during some games.

Henderson caught 63 passes for 758 yards and eight touchdowns at Memphis. He can mimic Gurley's impact in the passing game, allowing him to stay on the field for all three downs.

All stats, unless otherwise indicated, are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.

Average draft positions are courtesy of Fantasy Football Calculator.