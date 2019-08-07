Watch Colin Kaepernick's Twitter Video Saying He's 'Still Ready' for NFL Return

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 7, 2019

FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2018, file photo, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick applauds while seated on stage during W.E.B. Du Bois Medal ceremonies at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Republican concerns that the former NFL quarterback is too controversial to honor as a black leader doomed a resolution recognizing Black History Month in the state Assembly, Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019. The Legislature's black caucus had proposed a resolution honoring a number of black leaders, including Kaepernick, but Assembly Republicans refused to take it up. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is ready to make a return to the NFL if a team ever comes calling.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played an NFL game in the 2016 season, posted a workout video Wednesday saying he's "still ready."

Kaepernick, 31, became the center of a national controversy when he protested racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games in 2016. Kaepernick went unsigned after that season and later sued the NFL for collusion, stating league owners had conspired to keep him jobless and effectively blackballed him.

Kaepernick and the NFL agreed to a settlement in March. However, he has yet to sign a contract with a team.

Related

    Report: AB's Foot Injury Is Frostbite

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: AB's Foot Injury Is Frostbite

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    What's Going On with Andrew Luck?

    @MikeFreemanNFL digs into one of the NFL's biggest mysteries

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What's Going On with Andrew Luck?

    @MikeFreemanNFL digs into one of the NFL's biggest mysteries

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    Expert NFL Power Rankings 📊

    Our experts rank all 32 teams with the preseason underway

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Expert NFL Power Rankings 📊

    Our experts rank all 32 teams with the preseason underway

    NFL Staff
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Biggest Fantasy Sleepers at Every Position

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report