Watch Colin Kaepernick's Twitter Video Saying He's 'Still Ready' for NFL Return

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Colin Kaepernick is ready to make a return to the NFL if a team ever comes calling.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, who last played an NFL game in the 2016 season, posted a workout video Wednesday saying he's "still ready."

Kaepernick, 31, became the center of a national controversy when he protested racial injustice and police brutality by taking a knee during the playing of the national anthem before games in 2016. Kaepernick went unsigned after that season and later sued the NFL for collusion, stating league owners had conspired to keep him jobless and effectively blackballed him.

Kaepernick and the NFL agreed to a settlement in March. However, he has yet to sign a contract with a team.