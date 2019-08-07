NBA Reportedly Outlines New Mental Health Guidelines for 2019-20 Season

Richard Shotwell/Associated Press

The NBA is reportedly taking steps to better aid its players in the area of mental health entering the 2019-20 season.

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the NBA is beefing up its mental health program with several new initiatives and rules that all 30 teams must follow.

Among the requirements is that teams must make available to players "one to two" mental health professionals who are licensed in their field, as well as identify a licensed psychiatrist to assist in managing issues when needed.

