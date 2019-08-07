2020 NFL Pro Bowl Date, Location and Time Set

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

The National Football League announced Wednesday the 2020 Pro Bowl will take place Jan. 26 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. It's the fourth straight year Orlando will host the NFL's version of an all-star game.

Peter O'Reilly, the NFL's executive vice president of club business and league events, said in a statement: "We're thrilled to return to Orlando for the fourth year in a row and bring the Pro Bowl experience to the city of Orlando, our fans, players and partners. We're happy to provide not only a week-long celebration of football, but also to extend the celebration of the NFL's 100th season throughout this year's Pro Bowl."

The AFC, led by MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, scored a convincing 26-7 victory over the NFC in last season's Pro Bowl to take a 24-22 lead in the all-time series.

Although the merits of the game have long been debated, mainly because the game's intensity is far less than that of even a preseason contest, it's unlikely to go away because the television ratings are strong.

The 2019 edition drew 8.23 million viewers between ABC, ESPN and Disney XD, per Sports Media Watch.

While the league has tried different formats over the years, including rosters fantasy-drafted by former players from 2014 through 2016, the AFC vs. NFC matchup feels the most organic. That format will remain in place for the 2020 game.

In addition, Orlando has seemingly found a niche as the Pro Bowl host after almost four decades where Honolulu was the game's near-exclusive home.