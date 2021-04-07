    Mookie Betts out for Dodgers vs. A's with Back Injury Described as Stiffness

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2021

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts runs up the first base line after popping out against Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Mychal Givens in the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 4, 2021, in Denver. The Dodgers won 4-2. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts was held out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the the Oakland Athletics because of a stiff lower back.

    With Betts out, Zach McKinstry gets the start in right, with Chris Taylor in center:

    In his eighth MLB season, Betts has gotten off to a strong start in his second campaign with the Dodgers. He's hitting .348/.464/.565 with one home run through his first five appearances. The 28-year-old has gotten a hit in every game thus far in 2021, registering three multi-hit performances.

    Betts' strong performance early on has helped the reigning champs get off to a 5-1 start this year, which has them a game ahead of the San Diego Padres in the National League West.

    It's not clear if Betts' back injury will linger, but at this point in the season, the Dodgers are taking the cautious approach with the star. With an off day on Thursday, it appears as though Betts will have at least two days off as he deals with a back issue.

