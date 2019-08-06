Rogers Cup 2019: Tuesday Scores, Results and Updated Toronto Masters Schedule

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The first round of the men's singles draw wrapped up Tuesday in the 2019 Rogers Cup, while the women's singles draw got second-round play underway.

Sloane Stephens faces off with Marie Bouzkova in Toronto's prime-time match, while Alexander Zverev and Cameron Norrie got the final spot on centre court in Montreal. Nick Kyrgios, Marin Cilic, Venus Williams, Ashleigh Barty and Eugenie Bouchard are among the prominent names also featuring throughout the day and into the evening.

Here's a recap from some of the biggest matches north of the border.

2019 Rogers Cup Results—Aug. 6

Men's Singles

Borna Coric [11] def. Peter Gojowczyk, 2-6, 6-1, 7-6(2)

John Isner [12] def. Jordan Thompson, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6(6)

Marin Cilic [14] def. Bradley Klahn, 6-3, 7-6(7)

Guido Pella def. David Goffin [15], 6-4, 7-6(4)

Radu Albot def. Gilles Simon, 6-4, 6-2

Felix Auger-Aliassime def. Vasek Pospisil, 6-2, 6-7(3), 7-6(3)

Daniel Evans def. Alex de Minaur, 6-4, 7-6(6)

Diego Schwartzman def. Marco Cecchinato, 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4

John Millman def. Feliciano Lopez, 6-7(4), 7-6(2), 6-3

Hubert Hurkacz def. Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 7-5

Women's Singles

Sofia Kenin def. Ashleigh Barty [1], 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4

Kiki Bertens [5] def. Francesca Di Lorenzo, 6-2, 6-1

Shuai Zhang def. Anastasija Sevastova [10], 7-6(5), 6-2

Donna Vekic def. Madison Keys [14], 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(5)

Iga Swiatek def. Ajla Tomljanovic, 4-1(ret.)

Tatjana Maria def. Saisai Zheng, 6-3, 6-4

Victoria Azarenka def. Camila Giorgi, 6-2, 6-2

Ekaterina Alexandrova def. Misaki Doi, 6-2, 6-2

Katerina Siniakova def. Danielle Collins, 4-6, 7-6(3), 6-2

Carla Suarez Navarro def. Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-2

Alison Riske def. Maria Sakkari, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(7)

Top Highlights

Making her first appearance since Wimbledon, Barty's tournament is already over as Sofia Kenin upset the top seed in a three-setter in the second round.

The 2018 U.S. Open champion appeared to avert disaster when she won a tiebreaker in the opening frame to take a one-set lead.

The break in between sets allowed her to regroup and put her sluggish start behind her. But Barty quickly dug herself into an 0-4 hole. Although she reeled off three straight games to halt Kenin's momentum, Kenin earned a service break in the eighth game and then held serve to take the set 6-3.

To open the third and decisive set, Kenin once again jumped ahead and built a 4-1 lead.

By the time Barty righted the ship a bit, it was too late. On Kenin's fourth match point, she sailed a forehand long.

"I am just really tired, to be honest," Kenin said immediately after the win in her post-match interview, per Reuters' Frank Pingue. "Such a tough player and it was a tough match and I am just so happy to have pulled through."

Kenin awaits the winner of Victoria Azarenka vs. Dayana Yastremska in the round of 16.

Carla Suarez Navarro def. Venus Williams, 6-4, 6-2

Williams suffered a first-round exit for the third straight event, falling to Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion struggled on serve throughout the match. She committed five double faults and won only seven of her 31 second-service points, per the tournament's official site. She also allowed 12 break-point opportunities to four for Suarez Navarro.

Williams and Suarez Navarro were neck and neck in the first set until Suarez Navarro broke serve in the seventh game. That was the opening she needed to take a one-set lead.

Williams then dropped all four of her service games in the second set. She broke Suarez Navarro twice to keep things interesting before the 30-year-old Spaniard pulled away.

"Always it's tough for me when I play against Venus," Suarez Navarro said, per Alex Macpherson of the WTA's official site. "Today I tried to focus on my serve and returns—I'm really happy with the way I played today."

She meets 16th-seeded Anett Kontaveit in the second round. Suarez Navarro owns a 2-1 advantage in their first three head-to-head matches.

The men's and women's singles draws are available on the tournament's website, as are the order of play in Montreal (ATP) and Toronto (WTA).