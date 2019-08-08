Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Early Training Camp Hype

3 of 6

Gail Burton/Associated Press

The Lamar Jackson hype train has left the station at the speed of light.

A year ago, Jackson shocked NFL defenses on the way to the playoffs by throwing for six scores and gashing opponents on the ground for 695 yards and five touchdowns on a 4.7 per-carry average. But the general consensus seemed to be NFL defenses would adapt if Jackson didn't.

Jackson has taken the lead in that race, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who wrote Monday: "He looks like a different quarterback than he even did back at the mandatory minicamp in June. The Jaguars should provide a nice test this week, but the Ravens have to be content with the progress Jackson is making."

NFL Network's James Palmer echoed Zrebiec: "Lamar Jackson looked crisp. Quick and on time with all of his throws. Accurate. In control. Not looking to run and scramble around. A lot of presnap motion is being used."

Last year felt like a bit of an on-the-fly change for the Ravens. The wideouts and offense were geared toward Joe Flacco's arm, so Jackson used his legs to bully defenses.

This offseason, the wideout corps has been revamped and the playbook has been built around Jackson. If he's looking comfortable in it already, defenses will have big problems if they go into games expecting only what Jackson did as a rookie.

Verdict: Fact