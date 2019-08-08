Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Early Training Camp Hype

Fact or Fiction: What to Believe from NFL's Early Training Camp HypeAugust 8, 2019
It can be difficult for fans to cut through NFL training-camp noise in early August.
That doesn't mean it isn't fun: Right now, everyone is a contender; the quarterbacks have all improved; the defenses are making the necessary adjustments; every rookie is surprising coaching staffs despite droves of predraft research.
It's a fun time for fans of all 32 teams. But when the games start to matter, some camp buzz will prove false. Using projections, we can play "fact or fiction" with a few of the most notable recent rumblings out of camps around the league.
Jakobi Meyers Is Taking Patriots Camp by Storm
It's hard to look anywhere without seeing Jakobi Meyers-related hype.
The undrafted New England Patriots wideout has seen notable praise from onlookers in Foxborough and from Tom Brady himself.
"He's done a great job, and he's taken advantage of his opportunities," Brady said, according to Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper.
And this, from NESN's Doug Kyed on August 1: "Jakobi Meyers is getting extensive first-team reps today. Just went up and snagged one over Jason McCourty on a throw from Tom Brady."
The problem? This will likely fizzle out quickly. New England's playbook has been notoriously difficult for wideouts to pick up—to the point even 2019 first-round pick N'Keal Harry has had issues.
With Julian Edelman sidelined because of a thumb injury and Rob Gronkowski retired, somebody has to catch passes. But this might simply be a flash, especially in New England, where only two undrafted wideouts since 2004 have made the Patriots' Week 1 opening roster—the most recent being Chris Harper in 2015.
Verdict: Fiction
Tony Pollard Looks Ready to Handle the Load
The on-field story for the Dallas Cowboys has been rookie running back Tony Pollard, not Ezekiel Elliott.
It's easy to see why. Elliott reportedly won't play this season unless he has a new contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.
In the interim, Pollard, a fourth-round pick out of Memphis, has garnered a lot of attention, including that of team owner Jerry Jones.
"If he continues to get better and better and better, which he's got to, I think you are going to see a guy who plays early for the Cowboys," Jones said, according to USA Today's Jori Epstein.
Pollard has gotten the first-team reps with Elliott out, and unlike wideouts in New England, he's got an easy transition to the pro game—if not early success—as a running back. Pollard also has the benefit of playing behind one of the league's best offensive lines on a loaded offense.
Of course, the Cowboys would love to have Elliott for Week 1. But if they don't, Pollard could stabilize the offense.
Verdict: Fact
Lamar Jackson Is Taking the Next Step
The Lamar Jackson hype train has left the station at the speed of light.
A year ago, Jackson shocked NFL defenses on the way to the playoffs by throwing for six scores and gashing opponents on the ground for 695 yards and five touchdowns on a 4.7 per-carry average. But the general consensus seemed to be NFL defenses would adapt if Jackson didn't.
Jackson has taken the lead in that race, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, who wrote Monday: "He looks like a different quarterback than he even did back at the mandatory minicamp in June. The Jaguars should provide a nice test this week, but the Ravens have to be content with the progress Jackson is making."
NFL Network's James Palmer echoed Zrebiec: "Lamar Jackson looked crisp. Quick and on time with all of his throws. Accurate. In control. Not looking to run and scramble around. A lot of presnap motion is being used."
Last year felt like a bit of an on-the-fly change for the Ravens. The wideouts and offense were geared toward Joe Flacco's arm, so Jackson used his legs to bully defenses.
This offseason, the wideout corps has been revamped and the playbook has been built around Jackson. If he's looking comfortable in it already, defenses will have big problems if they go into games expecting only what Jackson did as a rookie.
Verdict: Fact
DK Metcalf's Ready for Prime Time
DK Metcalf sat out during the weekend with a slight injury, but upon his return this week, he put on a show with the help of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.
Gregg Bell of the News Tribune summed it up via Twitter: "DK Metcalf burning both starting CBs today in his return to scrimmaging after two days off (oblique). Sprints past Shaquill Griffin on flag route for another long TD from Russell Wilson. Griffin slaps hands together in frustration."
A groundswell of hype isn't anything new for Metcalf, as he gained plenty of predraft attention based on his measurables—though his rookie impact was in question based on his perceived poor route running. But the 6'3", 229-pound wideout can run whatever he wants if he's winning his one-on-one engagements with pros and grabbing pinpoint passes from Wilson.
Seattle needs the help with Doug Baldwin gone, so it feels like Metcalf won't have a hard time meeting expectations.
Verdict: Fact
Terry McLaurin Is Emerging as a Factor in Washington
When it comes to the Washington Redskins' draft class, all eyes are on Dwayne Haskins and Montez Sweat, the team's first-round picks.
But wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Washington's third-rounder and Haskins' Ohio State teammate, has emerged as well.
Safety Landon Collins singled out McLaurin as an impact player, and head coach Jay Gruden said on SiriusXM NFL Radio that the rookie has been "one of our better players in camp."
But while McLaurin's speed and upside have always been apparent, he's got a long way to go before he seriously enters the fray at wideout. The Redskins still want to get something out of 2016 first-rounder Josh Doctson, they paid up big for Paul Richardson (five years, $40 million) an offseason ago, and they have reliable underneath guys such as Trey Quinn.
An underwhelming quarterback competition featuring Haskins and two veterans, Colt McCoy and Case Keenum, could end up dampening McLaurin's prospects, too. The other wideouts at least have experience in the system and at the pro level.
Verdict: Fiction
Devin Singletary Is Breaking into Buffalo's Rotation
It sure sounds like the Buffalo Bills might have one of the more underrated rookies from the 2019 class in third-round running back Devin Singletary.
He got first-team reps near the end of July, and in early August, he's "flashed as a good pass-catcher out of the backfield with the ability to make people miss in the open field. Additionally, he's made good defenders look foolish in the open field on the way to significant gains," according to The Athletic's Matthew Fairburn and Joe Buscaglia.
Considering his competition is Frank Gore (36 years old) and LeSean McCoy (31)—with the latter coming off the worst year of his career at 3.2 yards per carry—it's understandable Singletary has grabbed first-team reps.
That he's excelled could translate into a regular role in the base offense and turn him into a core piece of the Bills' future.
Verdict: Fact