Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dallas Cowboys Create Pecking Order for Extensions

The Dallas Cowboys must pay for the front office's impressive talent acquisition over the last four years.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are all in line for contract extensions.

How the organization prioritizes the importance of each will determine which individuals the team can re-sign. A hierarchy emerged in recent days.

Prescott is the top priority because he's the quarterback and his rookie contract expires at the end of the season. A deal will get done, and Prescott isn't sweating the details.

"It will happen when it happens," Prescott told reporters at the start of training camp.

Elliott's holdout forces the two-time Pro Bowl back into the second slot. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Elliott's representation told the Cowboys brass the running back will sit out the entire 2019 campaign if he doesn't receive a contract extension. However, the nuclear option may not come into play since both sides want to get a deal done, per Anderson.

"I think you see what happens with [Todd] Gurley and you get a great player like Le'Veon [Bell], who's every bit as well thought of as Gurley and he had unfettered free agency," executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones said of Eliott's market during an interview on 105.3 the Fan. "He had 32 teams with no draft picks attached, and the market was $13.5 million ... less than Gurley's. At the end of the day, business changes, and we pay attention to that."

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the Cowboys have "generous" offers on the table to pay Prescott, Elliott and Cooper as top-five players are their respective positions. Slater added the franchise is willing to let each of its stars play through their current contracts on pseudo-prove-it deals and push the negotiations into next year.



The final point places Cooper on the backburner. The wide receiver's leverage pales in comparison due to positional value and lack of a holdout. Either he can accept what the Cowboys offer, or he'll have to play out this season on his current deal because Prescott and Elliott are clearly the priorities.