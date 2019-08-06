Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dallas Cowboys Create Pecking Order for Extensions

Training Camp Buzz Roundup: Dallas Cowboys Create Pecking Order for ExtensionsAugust 6, 2019
The dog days of NFL training camps are in full swing. Players are banged and bruised after a couple of weeks of practices. Many aren't practicing, and others are receiving opportunities they didn't earlier in the process.
Coaching staffs must navigate the delicate balance of player maintenance while trying to string together productive practices. Two major injuries dominated the Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders camps. Among those still standing, crucial competitions in Cleveland, Miami and New England are ongoing with certain options earning longer looks.
Meanwhile, the business side of the NFL never stops. Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and wide receiver Amari Cooper are in line for contract extensions from the Dallas Cowboys. How the organization will proceed clarifies by the day.
Rosters remain in flux as the first preseason contest nears for the 30 teams that didn't participate in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. The following buzz-worthy topics emerged from Tuesday's practices.
Order Clarifies for Dallas Cowboys in Contract Negotiations
The Dallas Cowboys must pay for the front office's impressive talent acquisition over the last four years.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott, wide receiver Amari Cooper, cornerback Byron Jones, linebacker Jaylon Smith and right tackle La'el Collins are all in line for contract extensions.
How the organization prioritizes the importance of each will determine which individuals the team can re-sign. A hierarchy emerged in recent days.
Prescott is the top priority because he's the quarterback and his rookie contract expires at the end of the season. A deal will get done, and Prescott isn't sweating the details.
"It will happen when it happens," Prescott told reporters at the start of training camp.
Elliott's holdout forces the two-time Pro Bowl back into the second slot. According to ESPN's Josina Anderson, Elliott's representation told the Cowboys brass the running back will sit out the entire 2019 campaign if he doesn't receive a contract extension. However, the nuclear option may not come into play since both sides want to get a deal done, per Anderson.
"I think you see what happens with [Todd] Gurley and you get a great player like Le'Veon [Bell], who's every bit as well thought of as Gurley and he had unfettered free agency," executive vice president and CEO Stephen Jones said of Eliott's market during an interview on 105.3 the Fan. "He had 32 teams with no draft picks attached, and the market was $13.5 million ... less than Gurley's. At the end of the day, business changes, and we pay attention to that."
NFL Network's Jane Slater reported the Cowboys have "generous" offers on the table to pay Prescott, Elliott and Cooper as top-five players are their respective positions. Slater added the franchise is willing to let each of its stars play through their current contracts on pseudo-prove-it deals and push the negotiations into next year.
The final point places Cooper on the backburner. The wide receiver's leverage pales in comparison due to positional value and lack of a holdout. Either he can accept what the Cowboys offer, or he'll have to play out this season on his current deal because Prescott and Elliott are clearly the priorities.
Undrafted Wide Receiver Emerges as Tom Brady's Favorite Target
The New England Patriots organization is known for finding diamonds in the rough. After all, the dynasty is built upon the sixth-round selection of a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
But the team's impressive talent acquisition doesn't stop there. Last year's Super Bowl squad featured significant undrafted contributors in center David Andrews, defensive tackle Adam Butler and cornerback J.C. Jackson. Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman was a seventh-round selection as a quarterback convert.
The Patriots know talent and how it fits into their system.
So, it should come as no surprise another undrafted free agent continues to impress in training camp and could earn a significant role in the offense. According to the Boston Sports Journal's Greg A. Bedard, rookie Jakobi Meyers, not this year's first-round selection N'Keal Harry, emerged as Tom Brady's favorite target.
"The football doesn't care how old you are," Brady said, per NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "The football doesn't care whether you are drafted or not."
Meyers earned his way onto the first-team Patriots offense.
"He was good," cornerback Amani Oruwariye said of Meyers after the Patriots' first joint practice with the Detroit Lions, per The Athletic's Nick Underhill. "He had some pretty good releases, and you can tell he's learning the offense well with how he tries to get open. He’s doing a good job, and he’s making plays when it comes to him."
The rapid development of young targets is vital because the Patriots lack wide receiver depth. Meyers and Harry can complement Edelman as bigger and more physical targets. Plus, less pressure will be placed on veteran Demaryius Thomas, who continues to recover from last year's torn Achilles tendon.
Head Coach Brian Flores Expects Ryan Fitzpatrick to Start First Preseason Game
Last week, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters, "It's pretty clear to me that Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading the way."
Not much changed in the subsequent days for Flores to go in another direction. As a result, the 15-year-veteran is expected to start the Dolphins' first preseason contest against the Atlanta Falcons.
"I see Fitz going with the ones, but that could change," the coach told reporters Tuesday. "... That's where I see it right now."
Fitzpatrick can expect to play a little longer than normal so the staff can get a feel for his handling of the offense. The Dolphins want a legitimate competition with Josh Rosen given opportunities to compete for the starting spot.
"Josh has done a good job," Flores said, per the Miami Herald's Adam H. Beasley. "Again, the preseason games will tell us. That's just another part of the evaluation. I think it's a good competition. That's what it is."
The preseason provides Rosen with a real chance to close the gap. Fitzpatrick should look better in camp. He already started for seven different franchises and nothing surprises him. Rosen, on the other hand, is still learning and adapting in his second season.
How Rosen reacts once he faces real competition will provide a better measuring stick for his maturation. If Rosen slings the ball around the field, he should start the second preseason game and leave the third contest for whoever is named the starter. If Rosen doesn't play well, the Dolphins might as well hand the job to Fitzpatrick.
LeSean McCoy Remains Focal Point of Buffalo Bills Offense
LeSean McCoy is too old (31). He makes too much money. The 10-year running back can't get the job done anymore after posting career lows in rushing yards (514), yards per attempt (3.2) and total touchdowns (three).
The concerns are obvious. Yet, the Buffalo Bills will still feature McCoy this fall after signing both Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and drafting Devin Singletary.
"I'm the guy. I feel like that. That's what I've been told," McCoy told Chris Brown of the Bills official site. "That's my everyday approach. ... Me and Frank [Gore] have been competing for years. We train in the offseason and we're always trying to beat each other. I'm excited for the challenge."
The veteran back seemed like an obvious cut candidate since the team can save $6.4 million upon his release and the improved depth.
"There's always talk about something," McCoy said. "Whether it's off the field, on the field. Whether it's age, my salary, there's always something. So I learned to use that as motivation. That's something that Frank has taught me. No matter what goes on they'll look for the guy with the name or the money. So it motivates me in different ways."
The offense should open up for McCoy this season after the organization's extensive additions to the offensive line and wide receiver corps. The Bills are more well-rounded with their current roster construction so opponents can't key on McCoy.
Plus, the added depth will take some pressure off of McCoy since Gore demands a certain number of snaps and the team's younger options should work their way into the backfield rotation.
Bengals More Likely to Extend RB Giovani Bernard Than Trade Him
Speculation began last week Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard could be traded after his agent visited training camp.
The logic is simple enough. The Bengals feature a top-four rusher in Joe Mixon and selected a pair of running backs—Trayveon Williams and Rodney Anderson—in this year's draft. Bernard looked like the odd man out, right?
Wrong.
The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. confirmed the Bengals don't plan to trade Bernard with the front office still contemplating an extension for the 27-year-old running back.
"We've got a good backfield right now with Joe and Gio to start," head coach Zac Taylor said, per Michael LaPlaca of the team's official site. "It's good to get them both out here and take the load off of each other and help the young guys come along. ... We are in good shape with those guys."
Bernard's presence in the lineup does more than spell Mixon; the seven-year veteran is an experienced third-down back and allows the rookies to develop at their pace. For example, Anderson continues to recover from last season's torn Achilles tendon. The Bengals don't need to rush the sixth-round pick into a specific role.
Plus, a possible extension provides the franchise with roster flexibility if/when Joe Mixon's becomes a free agent after the 2020 campaign.
Has a Frontrunner Emerged for Browns' Starting RG Spot?
The Cleveland Browns' search for a starting right guard finally has a frontrunner.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens and the coaching staff rotated options every single day of training camp until the start of this week. Previously, the trio of Austin Corbett, Kyle Kalis and Eric Kush received equal opportunities.
Kush earned a slight edge recently and opened practice with the first-team offense for three straight days, according to the Medina Gazette's Scott Petrak. The competition isn't over, but Kitchens is searching for some consistency so the offensive line can grow together as a unit.
"I've told all three of them that I'm looking for somebody to step up," the first-year head coach said, per the Orange and Brown Report's Fred Greetham. "We're almost two weeks in now. Somebody needs to start separating themselves. ... We'll see if [Kush] can string some days together."
Kalis' inclusion in this competition may be done after he left Tuesday's practice with an athletic trainer, according to Petrak.
Ironically, the Browns listed Corbett as the first-team right guard when the team revealed its first unofficial depth chart. Emphasis should be placed on "unofficial" since those are maintained by the media department, not the coaching staff.
Right now, Kush is the guy to replace Kevin Zeitler after the front office traded away the previous starter. If the 29-year-old veteran plays well during the first preseason contest against the Washington Redskins, he'll be one step closer to securing the starting spot.
Jaelen Strong Makes Push to Be Cleveland Browns' 4th or 5th Wide Receiver
The excitement surrounding the Cleveland Browns organization is palpable. The reason why primarily involves the wide receiver quarterback Baker Mayfield will throw to this season.
Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are established stars. They set records in their first five seasons and earned the distinction of top performers at their respective positions (X and slot receiver).
But the Browns will often have three or more wide receivers on the field. Rashard Higgins is the third option to play Z receiver. However, Derrick Willies, whom the team signed as an undrafted free agent last year, and Jaelen Strong both received first-team reps throughout training camp.
Strong became a forgotten man after disappointing as a third-round pick by the Houston Texans in the 2015 draft class and suffering a torn ACL in 2017 which caused him to sit out the entire 2018 campaign.
The traits that once made Strong a top wide receiver prospect reemerged in Cleveland. He's a big-bodied target (6'2", 220 pounds) who excels at high-pointing the football.
"I feel it," Strong said, per Cleveland.com's Scott Patsko. "I just come in every day with the mindset that is a new day, new rep and new play. Taking it one play at a time and throwing it all out there to show the coaches I want to be here."
The fourth-through-sixth receiver roles are wide open with Strong, Willies, Ish Hyman, Damion Ratley and Antonio Callaway vying for three spots. Callaway is a given after last year's impressive rookie performance, despite a less-than-enthusiastic start to training camp. Two spots are there for the taking, and Strong is making a statement to claim one.
"It is a testament to anyone who is going through anything," Strong said. "Just keep working, keep grinding and the days will get better."
Report: Seattle Seahawks All-Pro Linebacker Bobby Wagner Ruled out Indefinitely
The Seattle Seahawks continue to suffer significant blows to their defense.
First, the NFL suspended defensive tackle Jarran Reed, the team's top returning sack artist, for six games due to a violation of the league's personal conduct code.
Second, this year's first-round pick, defensive end L.J. Collier, suffered an ankle sprain which will keep him out of the preseason. Fortunately, he could be ready for the start of the regular season, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, though the Seahawks staff will need to ease the rookie into the rotation after missing so many vital reps.
The latest blow came when four-time, first-team All-Pro Bobby Wagner underwent a platelet-rich plasma (PrP) therapy injection. He's now considered out indefinitely, according to the Tacoma News-Tribune's Gregg Bell.
"Bobby had a little procedure done," head coach Pete Carroll said. "He's going to get a little break here just to get right and the thing that we do with them.
"On his lower body. ...a little bit of everything. It's something he's done regularly."
The Seahawks expect Wagner back by the start of the regular season. The NFL's highest-paid off-the-ball linebacker (on an annual basis) and the organization decided the procedure needed to be done now to maximize his recovery window and get him on the field when it matters.
"Just to make sure we have plenty of time between the games, and all that stuff," Carroll said of the timing.
The Seahawks can't afford to lose Wagner for any length of time this season.
Details of Antonio Brown's Mysterious Foot Ailment Surface
File the following in the weird and unexpected: According to Pro Football Talk's Chris Simms, Antonio Brown's unidentified foot ailment is the byproduct of burning his feet "by entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear." The resulting blisters prevented the wide receiver from practicing and forced him to visit a foot specialist last week.
Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden refused to elaborate on the situation and stated the team is "gathering information," per the Las Vegas Review-Journal's Michael Gehlken.
The Raiders pursued Brown to provide the offense with a focal point. When healthy, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver is a difference-maker. Defenses must account for all times, yet he's still the league's most productive receiver over the last six seasons.
Obviously, frustration set in since the Raiders can't install their entire offense without Brown.
"I think we're all disappointed," Gruden previously said, per ESPN.com's Paul Gutierrez. "We think he's disappointed. We'd like to get the party started. We'd like to get him out here. He's a big part of the team.
"I want the guy out here as soon as possible. I'd like him to never leave and stay in the huddle every play. But life goes on and you've got to continue to work, and the other guys got to take advantage of these opportunities, and so far, they have."
A timetable for Brown's return to the field still isn't known. The longer his absence lasts; the longer it'll take for the standout target to build a rapport with quarterback Derek Carr and get the Raiders offense on track.
Detroit Lions' Top Draft Pick Already a 'Fixture' on First-Team Offense
Top-ten picks are supposed to make an instant impact. But some coaches are hesitant to hand them starting roles. So, the staff farcically states the top pick must "earn" his spot when everyone knows elite prospects will be provided with every opportunity to get on the field.
Even so, not all top picks are ready for the pressure. Some are placed on the field when they're not ready. Sometimes, teams have legitimate obstacles to keep them off the field.
The Detroit Lions spent the eighth overall pick on tight end T.J. Hockenson after handing Jesse James a four-year, $22.6 million free-agent deal. James is a proven veteran and solid contributor, but Hockenson is clearly the top tight end in Lions camp.
"Hockenson's been a fixture on the first-team offense in Detroit since he arrived for the offseason training program, and that's been consistent through the first couple weeks of training camp as well," Tim Twentyman of the Lions official site wrote.
The Iowa product is an advanced prospect. Hockenson is both an outstanding athlete to create mismatches in the passing game and a refined blocker. His well-rounded game should make him a very big part of the Lions offense early in his career.
Rookie tight ends are notorious for slow development. First-year performers rarely provide much production. Hockenson may be the outlier after being the highest-drafted tight end this decade.