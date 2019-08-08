NFL Rookies Already Blowing Up Training Camps

0 of 8

Nam Huh/Associated Press

We expect first-round NFL draft picks to flash once players put on pads, as they're the cream of the crop in their classes. On the other hand, Day 2, Day 3 and undrafted rookies can use training camp as a springboard to significant roles.

The Miami Dolphins selected linebacker Jerome Baker in the third round of last year's draft. He showed early signs of his playmaking ability and earned a promotion to the first unit. The Ohio State product started 11 games and lined up for 62.3 percent of the team's defensive snaps in 2018.

Typically, third-rounders don't come into camp with a clear pathway to starting positions, but as Baker proved, performances can change the pecking order.

Let's take a look at eight rookies, excluding first- and second-rounders, who have looked impressive at training camp.

All of the selections started the offseason with some ambiguity about their perspective workloads. Following a solid start to the summer, they've elevated their roster standing or put themselves in the mix for a decent number of snaps in 2019.