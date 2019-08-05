NFL Preseason 2019: Dates, Ticket Info, Live-Stream Schedule and More

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

One of the best things about NFL training camp and the preseason is the position battles.

Who will make the team as the fifth wide receiver or cornerback? Which unknown players could emerge out of nowhere to make the roster and potentially make an impact in the regular season? And of course, the best battles of all—who will be the starting quarterback for teams with uncertain situations?

These competitions can be created for multiple reasons, such as free-agent acquisitions, rookies entering the NFL after the draft and more. But before Week 1 of the regular season arrives, teams will have figured out their depth charts and have their rosters set for the new campaign.

Before the first full week of the preseason schedule begins Thursday, here's a look at the upcoming broadcast schedule, where to buy tickets for the NFL preseason and the most intriguing quarterback battles taking place in training camps.

2019 NFL Preseason TV Schedule

Preseason Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

New York Jets at New York Giants, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 10

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 9 p.m., NFL Network

Preseason Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Oakland Raiders at Arizona Cardinals, 8 p.m., ESPN

Friday, Aug. 16

Chicago Bears at New York Giants, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts, 4 p.m., NFL Network

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30 p.m., NFL Network

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 4 p.m., CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8 p.m., Fox

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco 49ers at Denver Broncos, 8 p.m., ESPN

Preseason Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins, 8 p.m., Fox

Friday, Aug. 23

Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions, 8 p.m., CBS

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m., NFL Network

Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans, 8 p.m., NBC

Preseason Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 29

Pittsburgh Steelers at Carolina Panthers, 7 p.m., NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10 p.m., NFL Network

Live-Stream Information

Games that air on CBS can be streamed on CBS All Access.

Games that air on ESPN can be streamed on WatchESPN.

Games that air on Fox can be streamed on Fox Sports Go.

Games that air on NBC can be streamed on NBC Sports Live.

Games that air on NFL Network can be streamed on NFL.com.

Top Quarterback Competitions

Redskins: Colt McCoy, Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Last year, Alex Smith was the Redskins' starting quarterback entering the season. However, he suffered a gruesome leg injury midseason, so he won't be Washington's quarterback to begin 2019, and it's possible he could miss the entire season.

That leaves McCoy (who has mostly been a backup during his four years in Washington), Keenum (who was acquired in a trade with Denver this offseason) and Haskins (the Redskins' first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft) to battle for the starting spot.

Haskins is the franchise's quarterback of the future after the former Ohio State standout was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the draft. However, the Redskins could decide to start McCoy or Keenum this season, giving Haskins a chance to develop behind a veteran quarterback.

On Washington's first unofficial depth chart released Sunday, McCoy was listed as the starter, with Keenum at No. 2. But a lot can change during the preseason, especially with all four games still to be played.

Dolphins: Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh Rosen

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Neither of these quarterbacks was with the Dolphins last season, so there will be a new starter in Miami this year. However, it could still be either Fitzpatrick or Rosen that emerges as the No. 1 quarterback.

Fitzpatrick, who is 36 and entering his 15th NFL season, spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He signed a two-year deal with the Dolphins this past offseason, and it's possible they decide to start him while giving Rosen time to develop.

Rosen was a first-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals in 2018, but they traded him to Miami after they selected Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft.

Rosen, a former UCLA quarterback, struggled in his rookie season with Arizona, but there is potential for him to develop as a strong NFL quarterback.

This is a competition that could truly be decided by preseason play, so it should be exciting to watch these two quarterbacks battle it out this month.

Giants: Eli Manning, Daniel Jones

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Of these three teams, this is the one that most likely won't have much of a competition.

Although Manning is 38 and entering his 16th NFL season, it seems probable that he'll again be the starter for the Giants this season. However, Jones could be developed as the franchise's quarterback of the future.

Jones, a former Duke quarterback, was selected by New York with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. While it was a bit of a surprising pick with Haskins still on the board, the Giants felt Jones was the right pick.

It would likely take a Manning injury for Jones to be the Giants' starter in Week 1, but it's always possible that something develops over the next month that causes the team to change its mind.