X Games 2019: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick Highlights

X Games 2019: Full Results, Medal Winners and Best Trick HighlightsAugust 4, 2019
The X Games wrapped up Sunday in Minneapolis, bringing a close to the four-day event.
Vince Byron got the action underway with his gold-medal performance in BMX vert, and Mike Varga formally closed the curtain by winning Dave Mirra's BMX park best trick with a 900 tailwhip.
X Games @XGames
.@MikeVargaBMX 🇨🇦 wins gold 🥇 pedal in Dave Mirra’s BMX Park Best Trick at #XGames Minneapolis 2019! https://t.co/9R9T9y5a8Q
Here are the medalists from the 2019 X Games and a recap of some of the best moments.
Thursday, Aug. 1
BMX Vert
Gold: Vince Byron (90.66)
Silver: Jamie Bestwick (89.33)
Bronze: Mykel Larrin (88.66)
Moto X Step Up
Gold: Jarryd McNeil
Silver: Bryce Hudson
Bronze: Colby Raha, Ronnie Renner
Skateboard Vert
Gold: Jimmy Wilkins
Silver: Mitchie Brusco
Bronze: Clay Kreiner
Friday, Aug. 2
Men's Skateboard Street
Gold: Yuto Horigome (89.00)
Silver: Nyjah Huston (88.00)
Bronze: Sora Shirai (87.00)
Women's Skateboard Park
Gold: Misugu Okamoto
Silver: Cocona Hiraki
Bronze: Lizzie Armanto
Moto X Quarterpipe High Air
Gold: Corey Creed (32'6")
Silver: Tyler Bereman (31'9")
Bronze: Colby Raha (31'4")
BMX Big Air
Gold: Ryan Williams (93.66)
Silver: Morgan Wade (91.66)
Bronze: Vince Byron (84.66)
Moto X Freestyle
Gold: Rob Adelberg (92.33)
Silver: Josh Sheehan (90.00)
Bronze: Jackson Strong (87.33)
Saturday, Aug. 3
Men's BMX Park
Gold: Logan Martin
Silver: Rim Nakamura
Bronze: Jose Torres
Moto X Best Trick
Gold: David Rinaldo (94.00)
Silver: Jackson Strong (91.33)
Bronze: Josh Sheehan (90.00)
Skateboard Big Air
Gold: Elliot Sloan (91.66)
Silver: Mitchie Brusco (89.66)
Bronze: Rony Gomes (82.00)
Adaptive Skateboard Park
Gold: Vinicios Sardi
Silver: Felipe Nunes
Bronze: Mike Minor
BMX Street
Gold: Garrett Reynolds (89.66)
Silver: Matt Ray (86.33)
Bronze: Chad Kerley (85.00)
BMX Dirt
Gold: Logan Martin (94.66)
Silver: Brandon Loupos (92.00)
Bronze: Dawid Godziek (90.66)
Moto X Best Whip
Gold: Tyler Bereman
Sunday, Aug. 4
Men's Skateboard Street Best Trick
Gold: Nyjah Huston
Silver: Yuto Horigome
Bronze: Matt Berger
Men's Skateboard Park
Gold: Ivan Federico
Silver: Jagger Eaton
Bronze: Alex Sorgente
Women's Skateboard Street
Gold: Aori Nishimura (92.00)
Silver: Momiji Nishiya (90.00)
Bronze: Mariah Duran (88.33)
Dave Mirra's BMX Park Best Trick
Gold: Mike Varga
Ryan Williams won gold in BMX big air and made history in the process. Williams opened his run with a backflip onto the ramp, becoming the first person to achieve the feat at the X Games.
SportsCenter @SportsCenter
Australian Ryan Williams became the first athlete to ever backflip into a Big Air ramp at the X Games! #SCtop10 It was his first ever attempt at the trick in competition. https://t.co/JnzVoxlB5s
He received a 93.66 overall score, giving him a two-point edge on silver medalist Morgan Wade.
"I thought, you know what, I'm going to bring in some Dave Mirra spice to this little mega ramp contest," Williams said of the backflip, per Andrew McMurtry of News.com.au. "I'd actually never done a backflip drop-in before so that's my first ever backflip drop-in on BMX. Best place to try it I guess."
David Rinaldo dug down and delivered a trick that must be seen to be believed en route to gold in Moto X best trick. And multiple viewings are required to appreciate his backflip body varial.
X Games @XGames
France’s David Rinaldo became the first-ever athlete to land a backflip body varial at #XGames Minneapolis 2019! https://t.co/X0x1HTxZF2
Rinaldo picked a memorable way to earn his first X Games medal.
Elliot Sloan stood at the top of the podium in skateboard big air with the slimmest of margins separating him from Mitchie Brusco.
Tony Hawk landed the first 900 at X Games 5 in 1999, a moment fans still remember today. Brusco did Hawk one better, adding another revolution for a 1260.
X Games @XGames
American @Mitchiebrusco84 just landed the first 1260 in skateboard history at #XGames! https://t.co/aHpeT3mGYq
Hawk saluted the 22-year-old:
Tony Hawk @tonyhawk
Congratulations to @Mitchiebrusco84 on the first-ever 1260. I’m speechless. 🛹🌀🌀🌀🔥 🎥: @rwillyofficial https://t.co/gecnC4Rhd4
Logan Martin successfully defended his BMX park title in Minneapolis and added a gold in BMX dirt. Rim Nakamura stole the show, however. The 17-year-old silver medalist was the first Japanese rider to get on the podium in a BMX event.
X Games @XGames
17-year-old Rim Nakamura becomes the second-youngest BMX medalist of all-time and the youngest overall in BMX Park. ⠀⠀ He's was the first Japanese rider to compete in #XGames Park and with his medal becomes the first Japanese rider to medal in a BMX discipline. https://t.co/ClgRAt43Qg
The X Games return to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for next year's event. The 2020 edition will begin July 16 and run through July 19.
