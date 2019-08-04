Watch UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Win Pro Wrestling Debut at AAA Triplemania XXVII

Watch UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Win Pro Wrestling Debut at AAA Triplemania XXVIIAugust 4, 2019
Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez got his professional wrestling career off to a winning start Saturday at AAA's Triplemania XXVII.
Velasquez teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to score a win in a six-man tag-team match.
The Lucha Libre AAA Twitter account shared some footage of the former MMA star in action:
Lucha Libre AAA @luchalibreaaa
#TriplemaníaXXVII ¡Debut y triunfo para @cainmma!🔝😎😱👏🙌 "El Toro" demostró que no venía de paseo y con un candado al brazo venció a @ElTexanoJr. 🔛🔴¡EN VIVO por @Twitch - @TwitchES! 🇲🇽 ➡ https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS 🇺🇸 ➡ https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 https://t.co/8xG0enjM1x
Lucha Libre AAA @luchalibreaaa
#TriplemaníaXXVII ¡Quisieron sorprender a @cainmma pero nadie se mete con "El Toro"!😤🔥💥 🔛🔴¡EN VIVO por @Twitch - @TwitchES! 🇲🇽 ➡ https://t.co/ajqXTWrKwS 🇺🇸 ➡ https://t.co/ACYaeiKD84 https://t.co/WCF7TM3BeI
The trio were able to get the better of Los Mercenarios' Texano Jr., Taurus and a mystery partner on the night.
Velasquez, who came out for his wrestling debut wearing a mask, had little issue adapting to his new surroundings. The 37-year-old showcased quick feet, athleticism and a terrific in-ring understanding, all of which bode well for a prosperous career in AAA.
Current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier praised Velasquez's performance:
Velasquez is a two-time champion in UFC and is rated as one of the best heavyweights to compete in the promotion.
His last MMA outing was in February, when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. In 17 professional fights, he has 14 wins and three losses.
