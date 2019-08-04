Watch UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Win Pro Wrestling Debut at AAA Triplemania XXVII

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2019

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 17: Cain Velasquez reacts after his KO loss to Francis Ngannou of Cameroon in their heavyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 17, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez got his professional wrestling career off to a winning start Saturday at AAA's Triplemania XXVII.

Velasquez teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to score a win in a six-man tag-team match.

The Lucha Libre AAA Twitter account shared some footage of the former MMA star in action: 

The trio were able to get the better of Los Mercenarios' Texano Jr., Taurus and a mystery partner on the night.

Velasquez, who came out for his wrestling debut wearing a mask, had little issue adapting to his new surroundings. The 37-year-old showcased quick feet, athleticism and a terrific in-ring understanding, all of which bode well for a prosperous career in AAA.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier praised Velasquez's performance:

Velasquez is a two-time champion in UFC and is rated as one of the best heavyweights to compete in the promotion.

His last MMA outing was in February, when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. In 17 professional fights, he has 14 wins and three losses.

Related

    Moxley Upset 2nd Straight Loss in NJPW's G1 Climax 29

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Moxley Upset 2nd Straight Loss in NJPW's G1 Climax 29

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Has WWE's Obsession with the Past Crippled Its Future?

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Has WWE's Obsession with the Past Crippled Its Future?

    Graham GSM Matthews
    via Bleacher Report

    Roman Reigns' Current Character Better Than Forced Champion Role

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Roman Reigns' Current Character Better Than Forced Champion Role

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE and AEW's Next Big Battle? Trying to Sign CM Punk

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE and AEW's Next Big Battle? Trying to Sign CM Punk

    Blake Oestriecher
    via Forbes