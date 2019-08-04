Watch UFC Legend Cain Velasquez Win Pro Wrestling Debut at AAA Triplemania XXVII

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez got his professional wrestling career off to a winning start Saturday at AAA's Triplemania XXVII.

Velasquez teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown to score a win in a six-man tag-team match.

The Lucha Libre AAA Twitter account shared some footage of the former MMA star in action:

The trio were able to get the better of Los Mercenarios' Texano Jr., Taurus and a mystery partner on the night.

Velasquez, who came out for his wrestling debut wearing a mask, had little issue adapting to his new surroundings. The 37-year-old showcased quick feet, athleticism and a terrific in-ring understanding, all of which bode well for a prosperous career in AAA.

Current UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier praised Velasquez's performance:



Velasquez is a two-time champion in UFC and is rated as one of the best heavyweights to compete in the promotion.

His last MMA outing was in February, when he suffered a second-round knockout loss to Francis Ngannou. In 17 professional fights, he has 14 wins and three losses.