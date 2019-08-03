Fantasy Football 2019: Rookie Rankings, Top Team Names and League Names

Eric Risberg/Associated Press

The Falcons and Broncos kicked off the NFL preseason with a game on Thursday night. So while you can definitely start thinking about your team as a whole and how they’ll fare this season, it’s also time to begin to focus on your upcoming fantasy team.

There are plenty of experience players out there that will thrive on your team. However, there are also a ton of NFL rookies who deserve a chance on your fantasy football team.

The buzz surrounding the 2018 Heisman Trophy winner, Kyler Murray, is enough to secure him a spot as a top-15 rookie this season. All eyes should be on him as he makes his NFL debut for the Arizona Cardinals.

As per usual, the top rookies are mostly wide receivers and running backs, from the Oakland Raiders to the New England Patriots. Here’s a look at rookie to keep an eye on through the preseason, along with analyses on a few.

To further help with your fantasy team, we’ve included some fun league and team names.

Rookie Rankings

1. Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

2. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears

3. N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

4. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles

5. D.K. Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

6. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans

7. Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

8. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

9. Darrell Henderson, RB, Los Angeles Rams

10. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

11. Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens

12. Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts

13. Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

14. Devin Singletary, RB Buffalo Bills

15. Dwayne Haskins, QB, Washington Redskins

Top Rookies

Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

The running back out of Alabama has already sparked lots of buzz surrounding his fantasy potential headed into his rookie year with Oakland.

Even after the first round of the draft—where Jacobs went as the 24th overall pick—the Raiders were already excited about what Jacobs could bring to the team.

"He's physical, he's dynamic," Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said, according to 247sports.com. "I'm not going to put any pressure on him, he's got a lot to learn. But we do have a good offensive line, we've got an experienced quarterback in our system now, we've got a couple of receivers that if you want to double them, perhaps this running back can do some damage. So we're excited at this addition to our team."

In the fantasy realm, Jacobs has an extra boost by playing alongside veteran all-star receiver Antonio Brown. Brown is sure to attract the defense’s attention, which should give Jacobs plenty if opportunities for a break out in the backfield. If he’s able to do this, the duo or Jacobs and Brown could make the Raiders a tough team to stop.

N’Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots

N’Keal Harry poses an interesting option as far as rookie receivers go this season.

Everyone knows that the Patriots are lacking in wide receiver depth this year. One of Tom Brady’s favorite targets, Rob Gronkowski, has retired. Gone are Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola, too. Brady still has his go-to receiver in Julian Edelman, and Demaryius Thomas should get a decent amount of targets.

However, Harry has the potential to make himself the second receiver behind Edelman. Brady is known for targeting a wide array of his receivers, and if he hits Harry for a big play, the wide receiver out of Arizona State could find himself in a good position.

Fantasy owners, it may be worth the risk to snag Harry on the cheap. Edelman is currently sidelined with a broken thumb, and while he’s projected to be back by the Patriots’ regular-season opener, he may not play in preseason. This could give Harry some sold playing time, and if he impresses in preseason, he could find himself as a consistent target in the regular season.

Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals seem to be all in on Heisman winner Kyler Murray, the quarterback out of the University of Oklahoma.

Murray has impressed in training camp already, and has secured his spot as Arizona’s starting quarterback. He took every snap on the first day of training camp, while backup quarterback Brett Hundley doesn’t seem to be in the race for the starting spot.

Murray is also the early favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

While he’s shown great potential and will be out on the field every week, it’s also important to note that Murray is still just a rookie playing in the NFL for the first time, so you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. He will make mistakes, and he will have off weeks. So if you draft him for your fantasy team, you have to be patient with him.

Top League Names

Too Many Cooks

Here’s a fun play on words for your fantasy league. Too Many Cooks is a comedy short, an idiom for too many people trying to control something and a play on Rams wideout Brandin Cooks’ name. If you have a bunch of big personalities in your league who are all vying for the same top spot, this is the name for you.

Fantasy Nerds

This one’s not very original, but works for any league that is absolutely obsessed with fantasy football. I’m talking eat, sleep and breathe fantasy. You live for the month of August, when you can finally start scouting players in training camps and preseason games to be able to build your own fantasy rankings. And you’ve joined a league with people just like you.

We Want Seven

Are you in a family fantasy football league where everyone is a fan of Tom Brady? Or maybe you go to school up in Boston so all your fantasy participants are die-hard Patriots fans. Either way, you’re sure to get a lot of grief for this league name. But, if all your members are New England fans then that shouldn’t be as much of an issue.

Top Team Names

Running Miles Around You

Are you pretty confident in your fantasy team this year? Not worried about the competition? Maybe you’re a fan of rookie running back Miles Sanders, or just an overenthusiastic, bordering on obnoxious Philadelphia Eagles fan.

If any of the above are true, feel free to use this name for your fantasy team.

Patrick My Homie

Maybe you’re from Kansas City, maybe you’re a Chiefs fan for another reason, or you just really like Patrick Mahomes or his alma mater—Texas Tech. Either way, if you’re excited to watch the third-year quarterback match up against some of the biggest names in football and try to lead his team to a Super Bowl appearance, this is your fantasy name.

Hopkins Around The Defense

Houston made a splash in the NFL last season, with a nine-game win streak and an 11-win season. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is entering his sixth season with the Texans and has shown great chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. The dup are fun to watch and will surely make some big plays this year down the field.