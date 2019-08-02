Pro Football HOF Makes 1-Time Amendment to Allow Centennial Class in 2020

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Pro Football Hall of Fame has amended its voting bylaws to increase the number of potential entrants as part of the centennial class in 2020.

Per a release from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the board of trustees approved the one-time amendment for next year's election cycle:

"The measure is intended to honor the NFL’s Centennial Celebration through a special Centennial Class that will be comprised of 20 members in 2020. The group will include five Modern-Era players, 10 Seniors (a player who has been retired for more than 25 seasons), three Contributors (an individual other than a player or coach) and two coaches."

Under the normal voting laws, the maximum number of potential enshrinees in a given year is eight. That group is broken down to include five modern players, two contributors and one senior candidate.

Among the notable candidates eligible for induction next year are safety Troy Polamalu, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Patrick Willis, offensive tackle Tony Boselli and safety Steve Atwater.

The 2020 amendment won't impact the modern candidates but greatly increases the number of senior candidates and adds one additional contributor (for three total) and two coaches.

The voting process will remain the same with the selection committee meeting on Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami, one day before Super Bowl LIV, to determine who will be joining the ranks of pro football's immortals.

The NFL will play its 100th season in 2019 with next year being the league's official centennial anniversary.