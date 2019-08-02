Report: Morris Claiborne Facing 4-Game Suspension for Substance Abuse Violation

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Free-agent cornerback Morris Claiborne is facing a four-game suspension for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Claiborne is appealing the decision.

The 29-year-old has played seven NFL seasons: five with the Dallas Cowboys and the last two for the New York Jets. The sixth overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft has 251 tackles, 49 pass deflections and seven interceptions for his 77-game career.

Last season was arguably Claiborne's best, as he notched career-highs with 57 tackles, two picks and 14 pass deflections in 15 games.

