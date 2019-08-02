Fantasy Baseball 2019: Streaming Options for Injured MLB Players for Week 18

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The latest batch of setbacks suffered across Major League Baseball put some significant fantasy baseball pieces on the injured list.

Two contenders in the National League are dealing with blows to their starting rotations, while the top teams in the American League had to re-shuffle their respective depth charts at a few positions.

Houston was able to use trades to help with its injury issues, and those players acquired could be viewed as direct fantasy replacements for injured stars.

Milwaukee is dealing with some of the worst injury luck of the season and it has to call upon lesser-known pitchers to fill the void at the top of its rotation.

Not all of the best-possible pickups are the next men up for their teams, as a few players across the league could help replace the production of injured sluggers in fantasy lineups.

Best Replacements for Injured Players

Joe Biagini, RP, Houston

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With Ryan Pressly on the injured list with right knee soreness, recently-acquired Houston reliever Joe Biagini has a chance to increase his fantasy value.

Biagini is owned in three percent of Yahoo leagues and one percent in ESPN competitions, per Fantasy Pros, so you should have no problem picking up the former Toronto reliever.

In his last nine appearances for the Blue Jays, Biagini conceded three earned runs over 10 innings of work.

In all but one of the outings during that span, the 29-year-old recorded at least one strikeout, which is a positive for Houston's bullpen effectiveness in front of Roberto Osuna.

Since he is not going to be the closer in Houston, Biagini will not make a massive impact on fantasy rosters, but he has been consistent enough over the last few weeks to warrant a roster position while Pressly is on the injured list.

Biagini's value may fluctuate when Pressly gets back because the Astros would be in possession of those two, Osuna and Chris Devenski at the back end of the bullpen and the opportunity to throw a full inning on a consistent basis could go away with the Astros matching up their arms against opposing bats.

But for now, Biagini is worth a look because of the value he carries with his new employer and the lack of interest he has received on the fantasy market.

Chase Anderson, SP, Milwaukee

Milwaukee is dealing with all sorts of injury issues in its rotation at the moment.

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Brandon Woodruff is out at least six weeks with a left oblique strain, Jhoulys Chacin is sidelined by a right lat strain and Gio Gonzalez is experiencing left shoulder tightness.

That leaves Chase Anderson as one of the few reliable options in the starting five during a contentious NL Central race with the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

In his six July starts, Anderson allowed two earned runs on five occasions and held the Atlanta Braves scoreless over 5.2 innings July 17.

If you are looking to replace any of the Brewers starters, or even Washington's Max Scherzer, who is dealing with a mild upper back strain, Anderson is worth a look because of his consistent low numbers.

Anderson is owned in 26 percent of Yahoo leagues and less-than-half of that number on ESPN, which gives you plenty of time to pick him up.

In addition to being readily available on the waiver wire, Anderson displayed even more promise by giving up one earned run on two hits in six innings versus Oakland Thursday.

With his next start expected to come against Pittsburgh, Anderson is worth a look for the next few weeks while other players at his position get back to full strength.

Miguel Sano, 1B/3B, Minnesota

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Miguel Sano's fantasy value increased during the final eight days of July, as he produced a quartet of multi-hit games for the Minnesota Twins.

The first baseman is not as available as the pitchers mentioned above, but he should still be on the waiver wire in a good amount of leagues, as he is owned by 47 percent of teams on Yahoo and 30 percent on ESPN.

Sano's production at the dish should help owners of Luke Voit cover up the power void left by the New York Yankees first baseman, who is suffering from a sports hernia.

The 26-year-old Minnesota slugger hit six home runs in July and drove in 16 runs, with his two-homer, five RBI performance against the Yankees July 23 the standout showing.

Although he has played most of his games at third base, Sano is splitting time at first for the Twins with C.J. Cron on the injured list.

Look for Sano to have some success in Minnesota's weekend series with Kansas City, which begins a 10-game home stand for the AL Central leader.

Sano has three home runs and three RBIs in six games this season against the Royals, who are 27 games back of the Twins in the division.

