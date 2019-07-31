Aaron Donald Ranks No. 1 in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019; Tom Brady No. 6

Aaron Donald Ranks No. 1 in NFL Network Top 100 Players of 2019; Tom Brady No. 6August 1, 2019
Aaron Donald is the best player in the NFL, at least in his peers’ eyes.
NFL Network revealed the top 10 on its countdown of the best 100 players in the league Wednesday. NFL players voted on the list, so those who are upset about their ranking have only their colleagues to blame.
Here is a look at the complete top 100:
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, DE, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
40. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
39. Akiem Hicks, DT, Chicago Bears
38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
37. Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets
36. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
35. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
34. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
31. Derwin James, SS, Los Angeles Chargers
30. Eddie Jackson, FS, Chicago Bears
29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
28. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts
25. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
24. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
23. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
22. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
17. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
16. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
15. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
13. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
12. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
10. Von Miller, LB, Denver Broncos
9. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
8. Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
7. Antonio Brown, WR, Oakland Raiders
6. Tom Brady, QB, New England Patriots
5. Todd Gurley, RB, Los Angeles Rams
4. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
3. Khalil Mack, LB, Chicago Bears
2. Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
1. Aaron Donald, DE, Los Angeles Rams
Wednesday's list started with a testament to consistency.
Denver Broncos pass-rusher Von Miller was voted into the top 10 for the third consecutive year after he showed no signs of slowing down in 2018 with 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries on his way to a seventh Pro Bowl.
Defense then took a backseat to answers for some potential offensive debates in the next few selections.
Michael Thomas (13) and DeAndre Hopkins (11) were included on Tuesday’s broadcast, creating a situation where either Julio Jones or Antonio Brown would be seen as the best wide receiver. That was quickly answered when Jones came in at No. 9 even though he led the league with 1,677 receiving yards in 2018.
Atlanta Falcons @AtlantaFalcons
The best WR in the world... debate your mama. https://t.co/M4cal7AzBN
Brown had 1,297 receiving yards, although his 15 touchdown catches led the league and nearly doubled Jones’ eight.
AB slotted in at No. 7 ahead of his first season with the Oakland Raiders, where he will be tasked with replicating or building on his production without the help of Ben Roethlisberger.
Oakland Raiders @Raiders
"He's like a magician or something." "I think of him as unstoppable." Nothing but respect for 84. More » https://t.co/oKsvYrk0in https://t.co/PzDnS8lRV8
Another debate is where Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees would be ranked in the hierarchy of top-tier quarterbacks.
Rodgers was first on the list at No. 8, two spots ahead of where he was a year ago. There is no questioning his greatness, but the Green Bay Packers went 6-9-1 last season and finished third in the NFC North.
That was quite the difference in the standings from Brady, who won his sixth Lombardi Trophy, and Mahomes, who lost in heartbreaking fashion to Brady’s New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game during an MVP season.
Green Bay Packers @packers
Our QB 🙌 1️⃣2️⃣ was once again voted one of the @NFL's best by his peers. 📺 @nflnetwork https://t.co/9AS4mtM6hI
NFL @NFL
“He is THE best football player to ever play football. Ever.” After winning his 6th 💍, @TomBrady comes in at No. 6 on this year’s #NFLTop100. (via @NFLNetwork) https://t.co/PFzpDImMqz
New Orleans Saints @Saints
Brees is Top 3 in the #NFLTop100, highest-ranked QB ⚜️ https://t.co/Ri0hrUFsCS
Although Brady bested Mahomes in the AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller was two spots ahead of the all-time great. While Brady fell from No. 1 to No. 6, he can at least take solace in knowing his ranking matches the number of Super Bowl rings on his fingers.
Brees could have been waiting for Brady in that Super Bowl were it not for a controversial no-call at the end of the New Orleans Saints' NFC Championship Game loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but he at least has individual bragging rights with his No. 2 ranking on this list.
A head-turning selection was sandwiched in between the quarterback picks with Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley coming in at No. 5.
Los Angeles Rams @RamsNFL
The definition of a running back. Congratulations, @TG3II! #NFLTop100 https://t.co/w5iCBDo55R
While Gurley helped lead the Rams to the Super Bowl with 1,251 rushing yards, 580 receiving yards and 21 total touchdowns, he missed the final two regular-season contests and had only four carries for 10 yards in the NFC Championship Game. He also had 10 carries for 35 yards in the Super Bowl as he dealt with a knee injury down the stretch of the season.
That Gurley was ahead of running backs such as Ezekiel Elliott and Saquon Barkley considering his health concerns was notable.
That left two of the top three spots for the league's most formidable pass-rushers: Khalil Mack (No. 3) and Donald. While Mack finished the 2018 campaign with 12.5 sacks and turned around the Chicago Bears' defense on the way to an NFC North title, he can't match Donald’s impact on the field.
NFL @NFL
No. 99 comes in at No. 1. @AaronDonald97 is the top-ranked player in the NFL! #NFLTop100 https://t.co/niFyHX3gIq
Donald was the face of the NFC champion Rams defense and led the league with 20.5 sacks and 25 tackles for loss even though he consistently faces double-teams. He can single-handedly wreck opposing game plans, and he makes his teammates better with his mere presence on the field.
As such, he is the NFL's best player heading into the 2019 season.
