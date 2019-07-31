Training Camp Buzz: Michael Thomas Is NFL's Only $100M WR and Deserves All of It

2 of 8

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Thomas just set a new high-water mark for wide receiver contracts, but the next one might come in the same division.

The Atlanta Falcons view a new deal for Jones as "their most pressing priority," according to Rapoport. His contract, which was revised after a short holdout last offseason, has been a hot topic for some time, and he won't come cheap after he led the NFL with 1,677 receiving yards last season.

He and Brown are the only NFL players with more than 500 catches in the last five seasons. He leads all wideouts with 7,994 receiving yards in that span (only he and Brown have more than 7,000), and he's averaged a ridiculous 9.8 yards per target as well. But Jones still lacks leverage with two years remaining on his contract, and he is on the wrong side of 30.

He'll likely land a raise well above his current average annual salary of $14.25 million. He might even push $20 million per year. But the Falcons likely won't give him a five-year contract at this point in time.

It's even more complicated with Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who has undergone a tumultuous offseason and might need to prove he can stay out of trouble before he lands a long-term deal in Kansas City or elsewhere. Still, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, was at Chiefs camp Tuesday to discuss a new deal for the All-Pro receiver.

Hill is coming off an even bigger season than Thomas, and he's a year younger as well. The speedster might be worth even more than $20 million per year right now if he weren't liability off the field. He likely cost himself some short-term money this offseason, but in a year, he might still be in line for a $100 million deal.

Finally, there's Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys, who has made "shockingly high" demands entering a contract year after a dominant half-season in Dallas, according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Cooper hasn't consistently produced like Thomas or Hill, but during his nine-week run with the Cowboys in 2018, he, Jones and Brown were the only players in the league with 50-plus catches for 700-plus yards and more than five touchdowns.

The Cowboys are embroiled in contract buzz regarding fellow offensive stars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott right now, but executive vice president Stephen Jones recently expressed confidence that the team would reach an agreement with Cooper as well.

Cooper might not earn Thomas-level money, but he likely won't be far off. Especially if he hits free agency next offseason.