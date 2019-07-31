Tom Brady, 10 Highest Vote-Getters Revealed by NFL Network Before Top 100 Finale

Steven Senne/Associated Press

Ahead of the "Top 100 Players of 2019" finale Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on NFL Network, NFL.com released a list of the 10 highest vote-getters:

Brady is vying to be named the NFL's top player for the third year in a row and the fourth time overall, while Rodgers is looking to earn the crown for a second time after previously winning it in 2012. The other eight finalists have never reached the No. 1 spot.

While Brady is the reigning Super Bowl-winning quarterback and a six-time Super Bowl winner overall, his numbers were somewhat modest last season: 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns, 11 interceptions. He clearly has a great deal of respect from his peers, which matters a great deal since players are the voters.

Other quarterbacks on the list include a pair of one-time Super Bowl champions in Brees and Rodgers. While Brees had a great statistical season in 2018 and led the Saints to the NFC Championship Game, Rodgers' Packers missed the playoffs, and he finished with an un-Rodgers-like 25 touchdown passes, although he only threw two picks.

If any quarterback is going to take the top spot, it may be the reigning MVP in Mahomes. Despite being a first-year starter, he threw for 5,097 yards, 50 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.

While Mahomes may be the NFL's top offensive player, Donald has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year two years running. Last season, he led the league with 20.5 sacks and was a huge reason why the Rams reached the Super Bowl.

A couple of the finalists have some question marks entering 2019.

Brown spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but now he will look to prove he can still put up big numbers in Oakland without the help of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Meanwhile, Gurley is battling a balky knee and was limited down the stretch last season.