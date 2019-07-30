Andrew Luck Skyrockets into NFL Top 100 Players of 2019; Saquon Barkley No. 16

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

J.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley and DeAndre Hopkins aren't top 10 players in the league in their peers' eyes, but they are quite close.

NFL Network revealed Nos. 20 through 11 during Tuesday's edition of its countdown of the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players.

Here is a look at the newest entrants and the list to its entirety at this point:

100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams

99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears

94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots

88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos

81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington

80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans

76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers

74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

70. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

67. Dee Ford, DE, San Francisco 49ers

66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans

62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns

48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals

45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys

44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers

42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

40. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles

39. Akiem Hicks, DT, Chicago Bears

38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

37. Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets

36. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs

35. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers

34. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings

32. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams

31. Derwin James, SS, Los Angeles Chargers

30. Eddie Jackson, FS, Chicago Bears

29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers

28. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

27. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars

26. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts

25. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks

24. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers

23. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns

22. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots

21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

20. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts

19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs

18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys

17. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers

16. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

15. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

13. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

12. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans

11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans

Quarterbacks typically stand out on lists like this, and Andrew Luck kicked off Tuesday's reveal.

While the Indianapolis Colts' signal-caller is generally considered one of the league's best quarterbacks, he wasn't even on this list heading into the 2018 campaign. He missed the 2017 season with injury and was a question mark after making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three years in the league in 2012, 2013 and 2014.

All he did to bounce back was win Comeback Player of the Year and reach his fourth career Pro Bowl with 4,593 passing yards, 39 touchdown throws and 15 interceptions while leading the Colts to the playoffs after they were an ugly 4-12 without him in 2017.

Luck wasn't the only quarterback to shoot up the rankings, as Philip Rivers went from 56 to 17 by leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 12-4 record during his eighth Pro Bowl season.

He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and his presence is one reason the Chargers are on the shortlist of realistic Super Bowl contenders in 2019.

Tuesday's reveal wasn't all quarterbacks, but it was dominated by offensive playmakers.

Running backs Ezekiel Elliott (18), Barkley (16) and Alvin Kamara all made the list and are surely on the radar of fantasy football players with the season approaching. Barkley's presence is a testament to how quickly he adjusted to the NFL game, as he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.

That was good enough to come in two spots ahead of Elliott, who led the league with 1,434 rushing yards, but he was still two spots behind Kamara.

It was only fitting that there were three wide receivers in Tuesday's offensive-heavy list to match the running backs. Tyreek Hill (19), Michael Thomas (13) and Hopkins (11) helped round out the list, which left Bobby Wagner (15) and Watt (12) as the only defensive players.

The defense can at least take solace knowing there is a top 10 to come, but players Nos. 20 through 11 resembled fantasy football—almost all offense.