Andrew Luck Skyrockets into NFL Top 100 Players of 2019; Saquon Barkley No. 16

Andrew Luck Skyrockets into NFL Top 100 Players of 2019; Saquon Barkley No. 16July 31, 2019
J.J. Watt, Saquon Barkley and DeAndre Hopkins aren't top 10 players in the league in their peers' eyes, but they are quite close.
NFL Network revealed Nos. 20 through 11 during Tuesday's edition of its countdown of the top 100 players in the league, as voted on by the players.
Here is a look at the newest entrants and the list to its entirety at this point:
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, DE, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
50. Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns
49. Myles Garrett, DE, Cleveland Browns
48. Melvin Ingram, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
47. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
46. Patrick Peterson, CB, Arizona Cardinals
45. Demarcus Lawrence, DE, Dallas Cowboys
44. Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
43. David Bakhtiari, OT, Green Bay Packers
42. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
41. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints
40. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
39. Akiem Hicks, DT, Chicago Bears
38. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
37. Jamal Adams, SS, New York Jets
36. Chris Jones, DT, Kansas City Chiefs
35. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
34. Melvin Gordon, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
33. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
32. Jared Goff, QB, Los Angeles Rams
31. Derwin James, SS, Los Angeles Chargers
30. Eddie Jackson, FS, Chicago Bears
29. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
28. Fletcher Cox, DT, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Jalen Ramsey, CB, Jacksonville Jaguars
26. Darius Leonard, LB, Indianapolis Colts
25. Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
24. Luke Kuechly, LB, Carolina Panthers
23. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
22. Stephon Gilmore, CB, New England Patriots
21. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis Colts
19. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
18. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
17. Philip Rivers, QB, Los Angeles Chargers
16. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
15. Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks
14. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
13. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
12. J.J. Watt, DE, Houston Texans
11. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Houston Texans
Quarterbacks typically stand out on lists like this, and Andrew Luck kicked off Tuesday's reveal.
While the Indianapolis Colts' signal-caller is generally considered one of the league's best quarterbacks, he wasn't even on this list heading into the 2018 campaign. He missed the 2017 season with injury and was a question mark after making the Pro Bowl in each of his first three years in the league in 2012, 2013 and 2014.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
Andrew Luck threw 39 TDs and led the @Colts to the postseason 🙌 The 2018 Comeback Player of the Year checks in at No. 20 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/jQAOmQzwGr
All he did to bounce back was win Comeback Player of the Year and reach his fourth career Pro Bowl with 4,593 passing yards, 39 touchdown throws and 15 interceptions while leading the Colts to the playoffs after they were an ugly 4-12 without him in 2017.
Luck wasn't the only quarterback to shoot up the rankings, as Philip Rivers went from 56 to 17 by leading the Los Angeles Chargers to a 12-4 record during his eighth Pro Bowl season.
He completed 68.3 percent of his passes for 4,308 yards, 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and his presence is one reason the Chargers are on the shortlist of realistic Super Bowl contenders in 2019.
Tuesday's reveal wasn't all quarterbacks, but it was dominated by offensive playmakers.
Running backs Ezekiel Elliott (18), Barkley (16) and Alvin Kamara all made the list and are surely on the radar of fantasy football players with the season approaching. Barkley's presence is a testament to how quickly he adjusted to the NFL game, as he won the Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,307 rushing yards, 721 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
@Colts @Chiefs @cheetah @EzekielElliott @dallascowboys @Chargers He took the league by storm as a rookie with 2000+ scrimmage yards 🔥 @saquon makes his #NFLTop100 debut at No. 16! https://t.co/Lu3zd4adxg
That was good enough to come in two spots ahead of Elliott, who led the league with 1,434 rushing yards, but he was still two spots behind Kamara.
It was only fitting that there were three wide receivers in Tuesday's offensive-heavy list to match the running backs. Tyreek Hill (19), Michael Thomas (13) and Hopkins (11) helped round out the list, which left Bobby Wagner (15) and Watt (12) as the only defensive players.
The defense can at least take solace knowing there is a top 10 to come, but players Nos. 20 through 11 resembled fantasy football—almost all offense.
