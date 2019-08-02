The Biggest Looming Decision for Every NFL Team

0 of 32

Steven Senne/Associated Press

With the 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game completed, the NFL preseason is underway. Over the next month, teams will install plays, compete in exhibition games, settle position battles and work the waiver wire.

Teams will also make a whole lot of important decisions, both on and off the playing field.

Naturally, some of those decisions will be more critical than others. There is more impact in picking a starting quarterback or getting a key player under contract than there is in settling on a No. 2 gunner for special teams.

What are the big decisions that teams have to make between now and September? Let's take a look.