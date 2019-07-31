Fantasy Football 2019: Breaking Down Mock Draft, Bold Picks and Strategy

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

As NFL teams steadily returned to the practice fields, the buzz surrounding the 2019 season began to grow rapidly. And a significant part of that excitement is a new fantasy football year.

Since the regular season is still several weeks away, picking a full and final roster is a risky proposition. Injuries, suspensions and holdouts all impact a fantasy owner, and making a wrong choice in the early rounds—you know, LeVeon Bell in 2018—can dramatically alter a team's level of success.

Fire up the mock drafts, everyone!

While there are any number of settings, the most popular format is a 10-team league with standard scoring. This piece offers a breakdown of picks and the strategy used within that format.

Note: A touchdown pass is worth four points, and every 25 passing yards generate one. Every 10 rushing or receiving yards is a point, and a rushing or receiving touchdown is worth six. Each team starts 1 QB, 2 RB, 2 WR, 1 FLEX, 1 TE, 1 K and 1 D/ST).

Mock Draft

1 (Pick 2) Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

2 (19). JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

3 (22). Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4 (39). Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

5 (42). Josh Jacobs, RB, Oakland Raiders

6 (59). Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

7 (62). DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers

8 (79). Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

9 (82). Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks

10 (99). Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

11 (102). Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

12 (119). T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions

13 (122). Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears

14 (139). Dion Lewis, RB, Tennessee Titans

15 (142). Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints

16 (159). Tennessee Titans D/ST

Bold Picks

The first potential head-turning pick happened in Round 2, where JuJu Smith-Schuster received the nod over Antonio Brown. Some would say Smith-Schuster was the easy choice, though.

Since both players will receive an immense volume of targets, that's probably more a matter of preference.

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The progression of this mock didn't compel a serious risk early. Mike Evans was a painless third-rounder with Brown and Keenan Evans sandwiched between my picks at 19 and 22.

Granted, depending on your perception of bye-week importance, there is a short-term mess looming. All three top picks—McCaffrey, Smith-Schuster and Evans—would be unavailable in Week 7. But that's more a brief inconvenience than anything major.

The biggest red flag is clear: running back.

Relying on Oakland Raiders rookie Josh Jacobs behind McCaffrey is notable, but it's the decision following Jacobs in Round 5 that is more impactful. Tyler Boyd and DJ Moore seemed to offer greater value than the available RBs—such as David Montgomery, Tarik Cohen and Derrius Guice, among other players spitting snaps.

However, adding Boyd and Moore meant having Austin Ekeler and Rashaad Penny as backups with Dion Lewis as a low-upside handcuff. That's not an awesome spot.

Strategy

In a standard league, elite running backs provide the highest value. The combination of consistent touches and regular touchdown opportunities is foolish to ignore, particularly at No. 2 overall.

Starting with McCaffrey, Smith-Schuster and Evans likely won't bring much objection beyond personal preference. Selecting a quarterback in the fourth round—and the first one picked—is where the strategy begins to spark debates.

But the internal question asked and answered was pretty simple: Would I rather have Mahomes and a running back or two of Derrick Henry, Marlon Mack, Josh Jacobs, Mark Ingram and Sony Michel?

Yeah, Mahomes and a back.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

From there, it was a matter of identifying value—Boyd, given A.J. Green's injury, for example—to fill out depth.

One critical note is mock drafts regularly devolve into an auto-pick carnival. For whatever reason—early-round focus, time constraints, loss of interest, and so on—people leave. While it's entirely out of your control, it affects strategy.

Tight ends flew off the board between my next picks, and I felt the eighth round was a point of diminishing returns at the position. Waiting for Ebron and Hockenson seemed like a decent move, though having two tight ends is unnecessary.

Still, there are worse results than pairing a guy who caught 13 touchdowns last year with a hyped rookie expected to start in a pass-heavy offense (on a bad team).

Lutz and the Titans D/ST completed the mock. While some fantasy owners like to have a set-it-and-forget-it combination at those positions, I prefer streaming on a weekly basis depending on matchups. The choices matter, but they're tougher to predict.

