Zinedine Zidane Revealed as FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Cover Star

Zinedine Zidane Revealed as FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition Cover StarJuly 30, 2019
Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane will star on the cover of FIFA 20's Ultimate Edition when the game launches on September 27, EA Sports have announced.
The news follows the announcements of new Real Madrid arrival Eden Hazard and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk as the cover stars of the Standard Edition and Champions Edition, respectively:
The one, the only, Zizou 🤩 🙌 On the cover of the #FIFA20 Ultimate Edition and in #FUT20 as an ICON 💪 Pre-Order the Ultimate Edition by August 5 to get a guaranteed #OTW player -> https://t.co/kNhJMf0Pmv https://t.co/DNbkzNQxHT
#FIFA20 Cover Stars revealed! ⚽ Standard Edition: @hazardeden10 ⚽ Champions Edition: @VirgilvDijk ⚽ Ultimate Edition: Coming Soon 👀 Pre Order -> https://t.co/kNhJMf0Pmv https://t.co/JteUkBH4e7
Zidane will be the first manager to star on the cover of a FIFA game, though past stars such as Ryan Giggs and Patrick Vieira have since gone into coaching after hanging up their boots.
The 47-year-old will also be playable for the first time since he retired from playing in 2006.
He'll appear as a FUT 20 Icon, having been the most requested footballing legend to appear in the Ultimate Team mode.
Other Icons announced for this year's edition of the game are Andrea Pirlo, Ian Wright, Didier Drogba and Ronald Koeman.
