Training Camp Buzz: Bulked-Up Lamar Jackson Could Be NFL's 1st Workhorse QB

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Last year, Lamar Jackson carried the ball 147 times for the Baltimore Ravens—an NFL record for rushing attempts by a quarterback in a season.

Jackson may not run the ball as many times per game in his first full season as the team's starting quarterback, but his legs are still going to be a big part of the Baltimore offense.

According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was informed that Cam Newton's career high for rushing attempts in a season is 139, Harbuagh (without hesitating) said "take the over."

It's hardly surprising that Jackson's running will be a significant part of the Ravens offense in 2019—when Jackson took over last year Baltimore rode a run-heavy gameplan all the way to an AFC North title. And as Aaron Kasinitz of Penn Live wrote last week, Jackson's added 7-10 pounds of muscle in an effort to break arm tackles and better absorb the pounding that comes with running the ball regularly.

However. in Baltimore's playoff loss to the Chargers it looked like the Los Angeles defense had figured that scheme out somewhat. If the Ravens are going to repeat in 2019, the team will also need a leap forward from Jackson as a passer.

Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh also said that the Baltimore offense in 2019 will be unlike anything we've ever seen.

“The game was probably revolutionized with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana,” Harbaugh said. “What’s the next era going to be? We’re about to find out.”