Training Camp Buzz: Bulked-Up Lamar Jackson Could Be NFL's 1st Workhorse QB

Training Camp Buzz: Bulked-Up Lamar Jackson Could Be NFL's 1st Workhorse QBJuly 29, 2019
As the last week of July dawns, all 32 of the NFL's teams have opened training camp. In a few days, the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos will kick off the preseason with the 2019 Hall of Fame Game.
With camps in full swing from coast to coast, there's no shortage of buzz and news floating around. Certain players have shined in the early going. Meanwhile, some teams are dealing with ill-timed injuries or holdouts.
Here's a look at the latest happenings throughout the NFL, starting with a bulked-up, record-setting young quarterback looking to make it back to the postseason.
Lamar Jackson Set for Big Rushing Workload Again in 2019
Last year, Lamar Jackson carried the ball 147 times for the Baltimore Ravens—an NFL record for rushing attempts by a quarterback in a season.
Jackson may not run the ball as many times per game in his first full season as the team's starting quarterback, but his legs are still going to be a big part of the Baltimore offense.
According to Aditi Kinkhabwala of the NFL Network, when Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was informed that Cam Newton's career high for rushing attempts in a season is 139, Harbuagh (without hesitating) said "take the over."
It's hardly surprising that Jackson's running will be a significant part of the Ravens offense in 2019—when Jackson took over last year Baltimore rode a run-heavy gameplan all the way to an AFC North title. And as Aaron Kasinitz of Penn Live wrote last week, Jackson's added 7-10 pounds of muscle in an effort to break arm tackles and better absorb the pounding that comes with running the ball regularly.
However. in Baltimore's playoff loss to the Chargers it looked like the Los Angeles defense had figured that scheme out somewhat. If the Ravens are going to repeat in 2019, the team will also need a leap forward from Jackson as a passer.
Per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, Harbaugh also said that the Baltimore offense in 2019 will be unlike anything we've ever seen.
“The game was probably revolutionized with Bill Walsh and Joe Montana,” Harbaugh said. “What’s the next era going to be? We’re about to find out.”
Ezekiel Elliott's International Holdout
There are a number of prominent NFL players who are holding out in the hopes of landing a new contract. Among that group, none is more important to their team's prospects in 2019 than Dallas Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott.
While the rest of the Cowboys have gathered in Oxnard, California, Elliott's headed south of the border. According to Kevin Turner of 105.3 the Fan in Dallas, Elliott will continue his holdout in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Now, before fans start worrying that Elliott's siesta will lead to the 24-year-old being out of shape, it's worth pointing out that the reigning rushing king is going there to train—just as he did while serving a six-game suspension for violating the personal conduct policy in 2017.
While speaking at the team's State of the Union Friday, team vice president Stephen Jones said he's confident the Elliott situation will be resolved both satisfactorily and soon.
"We feel optimistic that things usually work themselves out," Jones said. "We've been doing this for 30 years, so we're not surprised. It's a business."
We'll see how that confidence holds up if this thing drags on into the preseason.
Jets WR Jamison Crowder Suffers Foot Injury
It's been a rough start to camp for wide receivers in New York—and then some.
After watching injuries and a suspension tear through the Giants receiving corps like a typhoon last week, Monday it was the Jets turn to lose a pass-catcher. As ESPN's Rich Cimini reported, fifth-year veteran Jamison Crowder, who joined the Jets in free agency in 2019, left the practice field and was taken to the locker room with an injury to his left foot.
Per Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Jets head coach Adam Gase indicated Crowder, who missed seven games last year due to an injury to his right foot, will undergo an MRI to determine the injury's severity.
It's a rotten break for a talented but injury-prone receiver who was looking for a fresh start in New York. Crowder had already made quite the impression on his new quarterback.
“Everyone knows how quick he is," Sam Darnold said of Crowder via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, "but man, he’s fast too. And I think he can hit another gear.”
Jordan Howard Running Away with RB Job in Philadelphia
Per SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, former Eagles fullback Jon Ritchie is sick and tired of the insinuation that tailback Jordan Howard isn't a high-end talent.
"I am a fan of the running back position," Ritchie said. "I was, what some would call, a running back. I was in the running back room. I did the running back drills. I ate, slept, I lived with the running backs for 20 years. Jordan Howard is a great running back. And for whatever reason, everyone somehow pinned him as, I don't know, just a committee guy because we run running back by committee here. You choose to say, 'Ah he's nothing special.' Like why is it that everyone seems to forget what they've seen from the last three years from Jordan Howard? Jordan Howard is a monster!"
As Ritchie pointed out, over the last three seasons only Todd Gurley of the Rams and Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys have more rushing yards than Howard. And while some pundits have already started the countdown to rookie Miles Sanders usurping Howard as Philly's lead back, head coach Doug Pederson appears to have something else in mind.
According to Ritchie's colleague Eliot Shorr-Parks, Howard has "dominated" first-team carries in camp, with Sanders, "not even a close second."
Take note, fantasy football drafters.
Panthers WR Curtis Samuel Continues to Shine
With Devin Funchess now in Indianapolis, the Carolina Panthers need someone to step up at wide receiver opposite youngster D.J. Moore.
From all indications, third-year pro Curtis Samuel plans to be that guy.
From the start of camp, Samuel's been one of the offensive standouts of camp, drawing praise from head coach Ron Rivera.
“I think his confidence is very high,” Rivera said, via Bill Voth of the team's website. “He’s worked very, very hard … He’s done what we’ve asked him to do – and more. That’s why you see him playing with so much confidence.”
On Monday, it was offensive coordinator Norv Turner's turn to laud Samuel's progress this offseason. “He’s becoming an outstanding route runner," Turner said, via Voth's colleague Max Henson.
That Samuel's a dangerous player with a football in his hand has never been in dispute. But after playing running back at Ohio State, Samuel's first two seasons demonstrated both that he's an electric talent and a work in progress as a wideout.
Apparently, that work in progress is coming along quite well.
Less Snaps and More Work for Christian McCaffrey in 2019?
In 2018, Christian McCaffrey was the offensive centerpiece of the Carolina Panthers. In his second NFL season, McCaffrey gained almost 1,100 yards on 219 carries and caught 107 passes for another 867 yards. He came up just shy of 2,000 total yards and scored 13 touchdowns.
McCaffrey will no doubt be a vital cog in Carolina's offense this year as well. As ESPN's David Newton reported, OC Norv Turner indicated that we may see less of McCaffrey in 2019—while he also gets even more touches in Year 3.
"Turner is ‘'concerned'' about the number of touches running back Christian McCaffrey had last season," Newton said, "about 320. That doesn't mean McCaffrey will be used less. Turner just wants to be smarter about using his star so he's playing less but perhaps getting more touches."
Of course, it's a lot easier to say that McCaffrey's snaps will be scaled back than to actually do it—especially when the depth chart behind him at tailback consists of a replacement-level talent and a pair of rookies.
Chiefs RB Damien Williams Sidelined by Hamstring Injury
The Kansas City Chiefs are a team with aspirations of a trip to Miami and Super Bowl LIV. If the team's going to realize those aspirations, the Chiefs need a big season from starting tailback Damien Williams.
It's still too early to become overly concerned about Williams, but camp hasn't gotten off to the best of starts for the sixth-year veteran.
As Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reported, Williams sat out practice Monday with a hamstring pull suffered in practice the day before.
Assuming that this injury isn't serious (and there's been no real indication that it is), this news likely won't have much NFL impact. However, prior to the second half of last year Williams had never served as a featured back, and the 27-year-old's career high in carries for a season is 50.
In other words, if Williams is sidelined for any length of time and backup Carlos Hyde shows well on the practice field, we could at least hear grumblings of a competition to be the No. 1 tailback for the AFC West champs.
And that would at the very least send the fantasy football community into quite the tizzy.
A.J. Brown, Derrick Henry Continue to Be MIA at Titans Camp
After tearing up the NFL last December, the Tennessee Titans are counting on big things from bruising tailback Derrick Henry. But both Henry and the young wide receiver the team drafted to goose the passing attack have both been sidelined in camp.
According to Crissy Froyd of Titans Wire, Henry missed a third straight practice Monday after suffering what's being called a lower-leg injury on the second day of camp. The fourth-year veteran, who gained 1,059 yards on 215 carries a year ago, is in a walking boot, but the injury isn't believed to be especially serious.
Less is known about the status of second-round rookie A.J. Brown, who hasn't practiced since slipping in practice on July 26. Brown battled a hamstring issue during OTAs, so it's possible that he aggravated it with that slip on the practice field.
So long as Henry's injury is as minor as believed, his missing some early practices is no big deal. But as a rookie Brown can use all the practice reps he can get as he acclimates to the pros.
Dolphins Fire OL Coach Pat Flaherty
There's a great deal of change in Miami in 2019 under new head coach Brian Flores. And the changes have kept right on rolling into training camp.
Miami's new-look offensive line has struggled mightily dating back to the spring, and it appears that Flores has seen enough. Per the team's Twitter account, the Dolphins have fired offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and promoted analyst Dave DeGuglielmo into the role.
The 51-year-old DeGuglielmo was hired by Josh McDaniels last year as part of his staff that never was in Indianapolis. After McDaniels bolted, the Colts decided to honor DeGuglielmo's contract. They were handsomely rewarded, as DeGuglielmo engineered a turnaround that saw the Colts O-Line go from one of the NFL's worst to arguably the league's best.
Normally a late change like this would be a bad sign. But given how bad the 'Fins looked up front on the practice field and how good DeGuglielmo's unit looked in Indy in 2018, this may well have been for the best.
The John Ross Nightmare Continues
It wasn't that long ago that the sky appeared to be the limit for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross. After setting a record with the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Scouting Combine history, Ross was a top-10 pick in the 2017 draft.
Since then, there's been no limit to how far Ross could sink. As a rookie, Ross caught all of zero passes in three games. Last year, Ross missed three games, and while he found the end zone seven times he also caught just 21 passes for 210 yards.
The return on investment has been positively Enron-esque.
Now, fresh on the heels of an A.J. Green injury that potentially would have opened the door for a bigger offensive role for Ross in 2019 (at least in the early season), the combine star turned draft bust is hurt—again.
According to Geoff Hobson of the team's website, Ross is expected to miss two weeks with a hamstring injury. On its face it's hardly catastrophic news, but given Ross' history it's not exactly welcome either.