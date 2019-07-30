Every NFL Team's Biggest Offseason Regret

1 of 32

As previously mentioned, the Dolphins now have a young, promising quarterback in Josh Rosen. They got him by trading away a second-round pick during the 2019 draft. That's good value for Miami, as Rosen was the 10th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals a year ago. For the Cardinals, however, it's low value.

Could Arizona have gotten more in return for Rosen? We'll likely never know, but it certainly seems possible had it dealt him earlier in the offseason. Once the Cardinals pulled the trigger on Kyler Murray at No. 1, everyone knew they viewed Rosen as expendable. At that point, the Cardinals were lucky to get what they got from Miami in return.

Pretending they weren't sold on Murray before the draft gave the Cardinals a little advantage, as it left the door open for a trade out of the No. 1 spot and a potential haul for the pick. It also created the impression that perhaps Arizona wanted to hang onto Rosen—theoretically upping his trade value.

The reality, however, is that dealing Rosen before the draft would have placed more teams in the potential trade pool. With the New York Giants drafting Daniel Jones and the Washington Redskins taking Dwayne Haskins in the first round, two teams were completely out before Arizona was able to swing a deal with the Dolphins.