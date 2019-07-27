Drew League 2019 Results: LaMelo Ball Drops 28, Highlights No Shnacks' Win

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball helped guide No Shnacks to victory in the 2019 Drew League to bring Friday's action to a close.

Ball had 28 points, six rebounds and six assists as No Shnacks pulled away in the fourth quarter after the two teams were tied at 54 through three.

Here are the results from Friday.

Friday Results

Public Enemy defeats Optimus 96-53

Redemption defeats I-Can 77-73

No Shnacks defeats Pandas 77-59

Ball was clearly on a mission. Although he couldn't finish his thunderous right-handed jam, he set the tone nonetheless.

When it came time to throw down a breakaway slam in the fourth quarter, Ball used two hands for safety.

Ball also showed off his range, hitting three straight three-pointers midway through the first half.

The 17-year-old announced in June he'll play for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League ahead of the 2020 draft, when he'll be eligible to make the jump to the NBA. Participating in the Drew League has allowed Ball to showcase his skills before the time comes to head to the NBL.

Franklin Session is the three-time reigning MVP of the event, and he's on pace to make it four years in a row, delivering an outstanding performance Friday night.

Session and Public Enemy opened the action with a 96-53 win over Optimus, a result that might have been worse had league organizers played out the final 3:30 of the fourth quarter rather than ending the game. Session led the way, scoring 60 points and collecting 12 rebounds.

Session was clearly feeling himself, hitting contested jumpers and pull-up three-pointers and throwing in the occasional breakaway dunk as well.

Redemption toppled I-Can 77-73 midway through the night. Chuck Garcia narrowly missed out on a double-double (19 points, nine rebounds) in the victory.