Mike Evans Rises, A.J. Green Falls in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

NFL Network reached the halfway mark Friday as it rolls out the top 100 players heading into the 2019 season as voted by their peers.

Here's a look at where things stand with the second half of the ranking to come.

100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams

99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears

94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots

88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos

81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington

80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans

76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers

74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers

66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans

62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals

59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys

58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings

56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins

54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars

53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys

51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is coming off the worst year in his NFL career and suffered a corresponding drop in the top-100 ranking. Green fell from 22nd in 2018 to 58th.

The Bengals star only appeared in nine games after suffering from toe problems that eventually required season-ending surgery. He caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns.

Green's absence allowed Tyler Boyd to play a major role in Cincinnati's passing game. Boyd eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards (1,028) and had seven touchdowns. The Bengals rewarded him with a four-year, $43 million extension.

Green is in the final year of his contract with the Bengals, so a bounce-back campaign could be in store.

The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn't alone in tumbling down the ranking. Larry Fitzgerald set a career low for receiving yards (734) as the Arizona Cardinals offense struggled with Josh Rosen under center. Fitzgerald's fellow players didn't cut him any slack since he went from 27th to 60th.

Following his return to the Pro Bowl, Mike Evans is trending in the opposite direction. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver finished with 86 catches for 1,524 yards and eight touchdowns. He went from unranked a year ago to No. 53.

Tampa Bay is counting on more of the same from Evans in 2019.

It's no coincidence the team hired Bruce Arians with Jameis Winston a year away from free agency. Should Winston put in another underwhelming season, the Bucs will have to think long and hard about whether he's the long-term option.

Evans can help make his quarterback's life a little easier.

Friday's show delivered two new players to the top-100 ranking: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (No. 57) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (No. 55). Hunter is coming off a 14.5-sack season and his first Pro Bowl appearance, while Howard was a Pro Bowler for the first time as well.

Considering he only turns 25 in October, Hunter in particular could stake an even better position in next year's list.