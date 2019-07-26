Mike Evans Rises, A.J. Green Falls in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019

Mike Evans Rises, A.J. Green Falls in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019July 27, 2019
NFL Network reached the halfway mark Friday as it rolls out the top 100 players heading into the 2019 season as voted by their peers.
Here's a look at where things stand with the second half of the ranking to come.
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
60. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
59. Zack Martin, OG, Dallas Cowboys
58. A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
57. Danielle Hunter, DE, Minnesota Vikings
56. Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers
55. Xavien Howard, CB, Miami Dolphins
54. Calais Campbell, DE, Jacksonville Jaguars
53. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
52. Tyron Smith, OT, Dallas Cowboys
51. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is coming off the worst year in his NFL career and suffered a corresponding drop in the top-100 ranking. Green fell from 22nd in 2018 to 58th.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
@LarryFitzgerald @AZCardinals @dallascowboys @ajgreen_18 on the countdown is an annual thing 🙌 He checks in at 58 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/FAQummCQYR
The Bengals star only appeared in nine games after suffering from toe problems that eventually required season-ending surgery. He caught 46 passes for 694 yards and six touchdowns.
Green's absence allowed Tyler Boyd to play a major role in Cincinnati's passing game. Boyd eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards (1,028) and had seven touchdowns. The Bengals rewarded him with a four-year, $43 million extension.
Green is in the final year of his contract with the Bengals, so a bounce-back campaign could be in store.
The seven-time Pro Bowler wasn't alone in tumbling down the ranking. Larry Fitzgerald set a career low for receiving yards (734) as the Arizona Cardinals offense struggled with Josh Rosen under center. Fitzgerald's fellow players didn't cut him any slack since he went from 27th to 60th.
Following his return to the Pro Bowl, Mike Evans is trending in the opposite direction. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver finished with 86 catches for 1,524 yards and eight touchdowns. He went from unranked a year ago to No. 53.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
@LarryFitzgerald @AZCardinals @dallascowboys @ajgreen_18 @Bengals @Vikings @jbbigbear @Chargers @Iamxavienhoward @CalaisCampbell @Jaguars Throw it up, he's probably coming down with it 🙌 @MikeEvans13_ checks in at 53 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/iTHYyq1Mmd
Tampa Bay is counting on more of the same from Evans in 2019.
It's no coincidence the team hired Bruce Arians with Jameis Winston a year away from free agency. Should Winston put in another underwhelming season, the Bucs will have to think long and hard about whether he's the long-term option.
Evans can help make his quarterback's life a little easier.
Friday's show delivered two new players to the top-100 ranking: Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (No. 57) and Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (No. 55). Hunter is coming off a 14.5-sack season and his first Pro Bowl appearance, while Howard was a Pro Bowler for the first time as well.
Considering he only turns 25 in October, Hunter in particular could stake an even better position in next year's list.
