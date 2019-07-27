Which NFL Rookies Could Make the Most Noise in Training Camps?

Matt York/Associated Press

Training camp is a time of evaluation. Coaches want to see which players are in shape, which players have improved or regressed since last season and which players they can rely on in the upcoming year. For players—especially rookies—training camp is a time to learn what you're capable of. A rookie quarterback will begin adjusting to the speed of the game, learning how the offense functions in a real game situation application and ironing out any questions he has about the offense. The same goes for every position—training camp is where you take the months of learning the playbook on paper and put it into practice.

With training camp kicking off, there are myriad rookies we'll be watching and reading about as beat writers focus on tweeting out every overthrow, missed tackle or big play. Instead of buying into the hype, there are many players who, from an evaluation standpoint, are primed to make a ton of noise in training camp.

The quarterback position is always one that receives the bulk of the attention, even in training camp. Kyler Murray will no doubt excite fans and reporters who last year watched an immobile Josh Rosen attempt to make plays behind the moribund Arizona Cardinals offensive line. From his first snaps in training camp through the preseason, Murray and how the Kliff Kingsbury offense looks against NFL defenders will be a focal point.

As the league moves to more of a wide-open offensive style of football, Murray's speed when the play breaks down—combined with his spot accuracy—makes him one of the most visible rookies in a long time. Add in the fact the Cardinals selected him No. 1 overall one year after trading up to draft Rosen No. 10 overall, and Murray is already one of the league's premier storylines.

Other first-rounders Daniel Jones (New York Giants) and Dwayne Haskins (Washington Redskins) aren't locks to be the starting quarterback, while Murray is. The pressure of being the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft will magnify the attention on Murray. If he shows the accuracy, arm strength and athleticism that made him the top pick in April, he'll be the star of the show in NFL training camps.

Outside of quarterbacks, players will be watched on a case-by-case basis. Defensive end Nick Bosa (San Francisco 49ers) was the No. 2 pick in the draft for good reason, but his training camp isn't likely to bring cameras to the team's practice sessions. The same for defensive tackle Quinnen Williams with the New York Jets. Among the early picks in the draft, it's Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-round linebacker Devin White who could turn heads.

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press/Associated Press

It was around this time last year when Darius Leonard started receiving rave reviews from staffers with the Indianapolis Colts. He took that momentum and built upon it throughout the season en route to a Defensive Rookie of the Year and All-Pro awards. White has the athleticism, instincts and plays in the right scheme for the Bucs to produce the excitement and numbers needed for a Rookie of the Year season. That will start in training camp, where White will immediately be asked to replace departed Kwon Alexander. It's likely that many in attendance at camp will not have seen an athlete like White at his position. His head-turning natural ability will be hard to keep quiet.

The 2019 edge-rusher class was billed as generational talent, but from that group, where will the noise-makers be in training camps? Bosa is part of a unit featuring budding superstar DeForest Buckner and newcomer Dee Ford, so he's unlikely to break away from his own pack to catch the eyes of fans and reporters. Clelin Ferrell was a surprise pick at No. 4 overall to the Oakland Raiders and isn't the type of high-flying athlete who will make you stop what you're doing on the practice field. Among the top 10 picks, that leaves versatile Jacksonville Jaguars defender Josh Allen.

The No. 7 selection, Allen was a nightmare for blockers at the University of Kentucky, where he notched 21.5 tackles for loss and 17 sacks as a senior. The Jaguars need more athleticism opposite Yannick Ngakoue and will get it in one of the draft's most productive and impressive defenders. Allen will be asked to do many things in the Jaguars defensive scheme, which could create considerable buzz as he lines up at linebacker and pass-rusher depending on the offensive alignment.

One of the best things about training camp is finding hidden gems among the talented players on the field. Last year, it was Leonard with the Colts who stole the show as a second-rounder. This year, it could be one of the aforementioned players, or it could be a sleeper like linebacker Jahlani Tavai with the Detroit Lions, safety Taylor Rapp with the Los Angeles Rams or edge-rusher Chase Winovich of the New England Patriots.

Duane Burleson/Associated Press/Associated Press

Tavai is a heatseeking missile out of Hawaii. Before the draft, he was tabbed by one area scout Bleacher Report spoke with "as pro-ready as any linebacker in this class." Tavai's ability to find the ball and quickly get to it will make him a fan favorite in camp. His quick diagnostic skills will stand out as the defense installs its schemes and starts to attack the offense.

For Rapp, there isn't any urgency to get him onto the field with the presence of Eric Weddle, but in college, the Washington Husky was among the best tacklers in college football. It won't take many days of training camp for fans and reporters watching the Rams defense to notice Rapp's penchant for coming downhill to make big plays.

The Patriots needed a pass-rusher after losing Trey Flowers to free agency, so all eyes will already be on Winovich, but he has the mindset and tools to be an early contributor. While interviewing him for the Stick to Football podcast, Winovich impressed with his maturity and understanding of what it takes to be a professional. He's ready to jump right into the Patriots lineup and produce as a pass-rusher. For followers of the Patriots, the prospect of a third-round draft choice replacing Flowers will generate plenty of interest.

As hard as it can be to keep up with 32 different training camps, the defenders from a historically talented 2019 draft class will be making plenty of noise.