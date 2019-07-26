Video: Watch Drew Brees Greet Zion Williamson, Jaxson Hayes at Saints Camp

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

One New Orleans sports legend met two rookies who hope they will have a similar impact on the city in the future.

During Saints training camp Friday, Drew Brees greeted Pelicans rookies Zion Williamson and Jaxson Hayes on the sideline:

Brees has been the face of sports in New Orleans since he signed with the Saints in March 2006. The future Hall of Famer led the Saints to their first—and to date, only—Super Bowl title after the 2009 season. His charity foundation has raised more than $33 million for causes around the world.

Williamson and Hayes bring a mountain of hype and potential with them to the Pelicans. Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick in this year's NBA draft, will be tasked with becoming their next superstar in the wake of Anthony Davis being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

If Williamson is looking for pointers on how to become a franchise ambassador, Brees is certainly someone he should talk to.

Brees, meanwhile, may want to see if Williamson can use his 6'7" frame on the football field to catch touchdowns against small defensive backs.