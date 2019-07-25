Matt Ryan Plummets, Amari Cooper Rises in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019

Matt Ryan Plummets, Amari Cooper Rises in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019July 26, 2019
NFL Network moved one step closer to revealing its top player for the 2019 season Thursday during its latest broadcast.
It unveiled players Nos. 70 through 61, who join a list that already included Nos. 100 through 71
100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams
99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys
96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears
94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs
93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers
92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans
91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams
90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots
88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers
87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers
86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions
85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs
84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings
82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos
81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington
80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens
79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals
78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings
77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans
76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers
74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys
73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings
72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles
71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets
70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers
66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts
65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans
62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys
The first thing that stands out from Thursday’s additions is the fact Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dropped 40 spots from 29 to 69.
On the one hand, Ryan is being punished for Atlanta’s 2018 season. It reached the Super Bowl and was a playoff team at 10-6 the previous two years but struggled on the way to a 7-9 record last season.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
@TYHilton13 @Colts Matty Ice! @M_Ryan02 comes in at 69 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/KZv6EPHU9h
Still, it is difficult to place the blame on Ryan’s shoulders considering the four-time Pro Bowler completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards, 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. That represented significant individual improvement from 2017 when he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 4,095 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks.
Yes, wins and losses largely fall on the quarterback’s shoulders when it comes to NFL dialogue, but such a precipitous fall after Ryan had a better individual season is shocking.
Not everyone in Thursday’s set of rankings was slighted, as Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted rookie to make NFL Network’s list after being named to the Pro Bowl with 1,037 rushing yards.
Elsewhere, Indianapolis Colts pass-catchers T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron appeared on the list after being left off a year ago. Having a healthy Andrew Luck will do wonders for those tasked with catching his passes.
NFL Network @nflnetwork
@TYHilton13 @Colts @M_Ryan02 @AtlantaFalcons @I_CU_boy @Broncos @49ers @Chiefs @Ebron85 @UDWJPP @Buccaneers COOOOPER! @AmariCooper9 checks in at 64 on the #NFLTop100! https://t.co/MVcnJwY0nm
Receivers making the list after being off last year was the theme of Thursday’s broadcast, as Dallas Cowboys No. 1 option Amari Cooper checked in at No. 64.
Cooper looked like a different playmaker after the Oakland Raiders traded him to Dallas, and he responded with 725 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in just nine games.
He helped the Cowboys win the NFC East and figures to put up impressive numbers when given the opportunity to work alongside Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott for an entire season.
