Matt Ryan Plummets, Amari Cooper Rises in NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2019

John Bazemore/Associated Press

NFL Network moved one step closer to revealing its top player for the 2019 season Thursday during its latest broadcast.

It unveiled players Nos. 70 through 61, who join a list that already included Nos. 100 through 71

100. Eric Weddle, S, Los Angeles Rams

99. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

98. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks

97. Byron Jones, CB, Dallas Cowboys

96. Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

95. Kyle Fuller, CB, Chicago Bears

94. Mitchell Schwartz, OT, Kansas City Chiefs

93. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

92. Jurrell Casey, DT, Tennessee Titans

91. Andrew Whitworth, OT, Los Angeles Rams

90. Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots

89. Devin McCourty, S, New England Patriots

88. Cameron Heyward, DE, Pittsburgh Steelers

87. Cam Newton, QB, Carolina Panthers

86. Darius Slay, CB, Detroit Lions

85. Frank Clark, DE, Kansas City Chiefs

84. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns

83. Harrison Smith, S, Minnesota Vikings

82. Bradley Chubb, LB, Denver Broncos

81. Trent Williams, OT, Washington

80. Mark Ingram, RB, Baltimore Ravens

79. Geno Atkins, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

78. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

77. Taylor Lewan, OT, Tennessee Titans

76. Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams

75. Gerald McCoy, DT, Carolina Panthers

74. Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Dallas Cowboys

73. Stefon Diggs, WR, Minnesota Vikings

72. Jason Kelce, C, Philadelphia Eagles

71. C.J. Mosley, LB, New York Jets

70. TY Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts

69. Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons

68. Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos

67. Dee Ford, LB, San Francisco 49ers

66. Eric Ebron, TE, Indianapolis Colts

65. Jason Pierre-Paul, DE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

64. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys

63. Jadeveon Clowney, LB, Houston Texans

62. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

61. Jaylon Smith, LB, Dallas Cowboys

The first thing that stands out from Thursday’s additions is the fact Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan dropped 40 spots from 29 to 69.

On the one hand, Ryan is being punished for Atlanta’s 2018 season. It reached the Super Bowl and was a playoff team at 10-6 the previous two years but struggled on the way to a 7-9 record last season.

Still, it is difficult to place the blame on Ryan’s shoulders considering the four-time Pro Bowler completed 69.4 percent of his passes for 4,924 yards, 35 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. That represented significant individual improvement from 2017 when he completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 4,095 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 picks.

Yes, wins and losses largely fall on the quarterback’s shoulders when it comes to NFL dialogue, but such a precipitous fall after Ryan had a better individual season is shocking.

Not everyone in Thursday’s set of rankings was slighted, as Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay became the first undrafted rookie to make NFL Network’s list after being named to the Pro Bowl with 1,037 rushing yards.

Elsewhere, Indianapolis Colts pass-catchers T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron appeared on the list after being left off a year ago. Having a healthy Andrew Luck will do wonders for those tasked with catching his passes.

Receivers making the list after being off last year was the theme of Thursday’s broadcast, as Dallas Cowboys No. 1 option Amari Cooper checked in at No. 64.

Cooper looked like a different playmaker after the Oakland Raiders traded him to Dallas, and he responded with 725 receiving yards and six touchdown catches in just nine games.

He helped the Cowboys win the NFC East and figures to put up impressive numbers when given the opportunity to work alongside Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott for an entire season.