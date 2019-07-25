Trent Richardson Says He's Received Calls to Play in NFL, XFL After AAF Folded

Butch Dill/Getty Images

A strong showing with the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football has perhaps given running back Trent Richardson's football career new life.

In an interview with the Pensacola News Journal's Eric J. Wallace on Tuesday, Richardson revealed that he has received interest from both the NFL and the XFL after the AAF folded earlier this year:

"I've gotten a few phone calls, but you never know about the NFL. Hopefully I put enough out there to show I can still move and play. I'm doing this for myself and my kids.

"A lot of people have been calling me. The XFL has been calling me. The NFL has been calling me…. The opportunity is there and if the NFL doesn't come through, then definitely (I'd pursue XFL)."

Richardson finished with an AAF-best 12 touchdowns in eight games before the league collapsed.

After a prolific career at Alabama, Richardson went on to become the third overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He spent a total of three seasons in the league, splitting time between the Cleveland Browns and the Indianapolis Colts.

While he piled up 950 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Browns as a rookie, he totaled only 2,032 yards on 3.3 yards per carry in 46 career games in the NFL.

He has not appeared in a regular-season game since 2014, as ESPN's Mike Wells reported Richardson dealt "weight issues, accessibility and an absence" during his Colts tenure.

He most recently spent time with the Oakland Raiders during the 2015 offseason and the Baltimore Ravens during the 2016 offseason. He also suited up for the Canadian Football League's Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2017.

Richardson proved during his time in the AAF that he may still have some football left in him—though that performance did not come against NFL-caliber players. It's also no secret that running backs are perceived to be nearing an end once they turn 30, leaving the 29-year-old very little time to establish himself once again.

It's not clear what type of offers may be on the table for Richardson at this point. Then again, NFL teams may become more interested if injuries pop up. Otherwise, he may have to wait until for the XFL to start back up in 2020 to get his next opportunity.